Videoslots appoints David Cutajar as new Chief Financial Officer

Malta, 14th January 2019 – Videoslots.com, the award-winning online casino operator, has named David Cutajar as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Cutajar originally joined the Videoslots team in 2016 as Head of Finance, a time in which he launched and led the department, doubling the number of employees along the way.

The experienced professional has a great understanding of the product and trends and won the “WOW Award” at the Videoslots Awards, further highlighting how respected he is.

Alexander Stevendahl, Videoslots CEO, said: “The appointment of David Cutajar as our new Chief Financial Officer is one that we are all delighted about, with his previous position of Head of Finance making him the perfect choice.

“He has years of experience and is already highly esteemed by those around him and we are excited to move forward with David at the financial helm.”

David Cutajar, Chief Financial Officer, added: “Working at Videoslots has been rewarding and exciting since day one and I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge.”

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 3000 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races, Battle of Slots and latest addition My RTP. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It won the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Slots Operator award at the IGAs and was winner of Best Casino at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Casinomeister Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Ltd, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

