SBTech announced as Lanyards Sponsor at Prague Gaming Summit 3

Prague – 14 January 2019 – The team at European Gaming Media and Events is honored to announce the support of SBTech as Lanyards Sponsor at the 3rd edition of Prague Gaming Summit.

The conference is held on a yearly basis and it is a “must-attend” gathering for all industry shareholders who are looking for top quality learning and networking having the online and land-based gambling industry in focus.

Prague Gaming Summit offers the opportunity for both new companies and veterans, to learn about industry insights and compliance update, while also being part of a group that is at the forefront of the gambling industry in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, and Liechtenstein.

The Summit will approach all regulatory and compliance related aspects of the mentioned markets and will also highlight some trending topics such as the relationships between Regulators, Operators – Affiliates, MasterCard’s new requirements for Online Merchants (CFD, FX, Gaming, Crypto), understanding millennials (with emphasis on eSports, Daily Fantasy Sports an Virtual Sports), outsourcing for gaming companies, IT security, AML, KYC, CSR.

“We are really excited about organizing and hosting the third edition of Prague Gaming Summit, which will include the introduction of new panel formats and presentations. We are also proud to have the ongoing support of many of the sponsors that have been with us from day one! SBTech is among these companies and we are very excited about this new partnership!” stated Zoltán Tűndik, Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events.

SBTech is an award-winning global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming technology, powering the world’s largest operators, state lotteries, land-based casinos, and horse racing companies.

Founded in 2007, and with more than 1,100 employees in nine global offices, SBTech has developed the industry’s most powerful, innovative, data-driven online sports betting and casino platform, serving licensees in more than 20 regulated markets.

The group supplies highly flexible and scalable omni-channel betting and gaming software solutions to clients looking for exceptional configurability, differentiation, and the quickest route to market, complemented by proven business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

Supported by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, acquisition and CRM, and the highest standards of regulatory compliance, SBTech’s partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and record revenues.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to meet the team at Prague Gaming Summit 3 and discuss collaboration possibilities! You can Register here or View the Agenda

As mentioned above, the conference will focus on several topics among which the use of AI in the sports betting industry related Big Data and in Responsible Gambling.

The program will also include a very important IMGL MasterClass that will aim to share the latest insights by the International Masters of Gaming Law experts about advertisement banning.

Full details about the event can be found on the official event website: www.praguegamingsummit.com

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

• CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

• CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

• Prague Gaming Summit

• Mare Balticum Gaming Summit

• Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards

• EGC (European Gaming Congress)

• VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

