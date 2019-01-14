ORYX Gaming creates new partnership with Genesis Global

PRESS RELEASES

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV:BRAG) has started 2019 with a bang by launching its content on 7 of Genesis Global’s top entertainment brands. These include Casino Cruise, SpinIt, Sloty, Vegas Hero, Genesis Casino, Casino Joy, and Spela.

Genesis Global launched in 2014 to create an extraordinary personalised player experience and is a company incorporated in Malta which holds licences in Malta, UK and Sweden.

ORYX’s hugely popular library of casino games have gone live across the wide selection of Genesis Global brands.

In addition to ORYX’s world-renowned proprietary titles, the Genesis Global brands gain access to several top-performing casino titles from GivMe Games, Kalamba Games and Gamomat.

The recently launched Crazy Chicken Shooter jackpot side game will be part of the deal. Gamomat labs’ latest creation is a fresh and exciting action-packed adventure based on the highly popular computer game from the early 2000s.

ORYX Gaming was recently acquired by Bragg Gaming Group, a next generation gaming group that focuses on the newly emerging area of legalized U.S. sports betting and the burgeoning e-sports industry.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “Our partnership with Genesis Global is the beginning of a special relationship which will help us grow as a business. Genesis owns some of the best casino brands in the market and we cannot wait to start working together.”

Ariel Reem, Genesis Global CEO followed: “We are delighted to add ORYX’s content to our portfolio and to be able to enhance our customer gaming experience, here in Genesis we are looking forward to taking our relationship with ORYX forward.‘’



About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a turnkey solutions provider and a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG). ORYX’s omni-channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant games. The casino offering is the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations such as Quickfire, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 6.000+ aggregated world-class game titles.

