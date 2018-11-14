Wazdan takes flight with Black Hawk Deluxe horror game launch

PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday, November 14; 2018, Malta – Award-winning slots manufacturer Wazdan has launched another immersive HTML5 slots game with the memorable and familiar name Black Hawk Deluxe, which is the thrilling sequel to their incredibly popular Black Hawk.

Set in the impressive haunted grounds of a spooky castle, this 4-reel, 3-column slot from the master games-maker includes a soundtrack to send shivers up the spine with rattling chains of ghosts abandoned in the dungeons and a menacing Black Hawk who soars and swoops charged by vicious lighting strikes that frizzle across the screen adding an air of terror to the quest for gold and treasure.

It is the chests overflowing with glittering gold and sparkling jewels that await players in Wazdan’s Black Hawk Deluxe with a stunning 54-paylines providing top-quality entertainment for many hours.

Symbols on the reels of Black Hawk Deluxe slot game include armoured skeletons, chests full of gold, crystal balls, castle, castle’s gate and of course the titular Black Hawk. There are also low-paying symbols like J, Q, K and A, as well as the special symbol in the shape of a white egg with silver ornaments. The Wild Symbol can replace any other symbol appearing in the game, which means that it is easier to complete winning combinations and boosts players’ chances to win big.

Combining Wazdan’s now trademark high-quality graphics and stunning animated sequences as well as a tantalising theme tied to great winning opportunities thanks to the Wild Symbol, players will enjoy spinning this new game on the go, anywhere, at any time, on their favourite mobile devices. Players can risk their lives and their wins with a heart-racing gamble feature that incorporates two levers, choosing the correct one sends a small brigade of zombie-like soldiers into a pit of boiling lava and brings rewards to the player. Choosing the wrong lever releases the soldiers to tear the player limb from limb, in a gruesome end to the gamble.

Wazdan has been steadily penetrating the market all year, winning awards for innovation as well as forming strategic partnerships with some of the most well-respected companies in the industry including the Betsson Group, EveryMatrix, Videoslots, SlotMillions, Tipbet, Iforium, iSoftbet, Evenbets, Groove Gaming, Globalplay, Tipbet, iGP, Rabbit Entertainment, SoftGamings, Go Wild Gaming, Relax Gaming, Gaming1, Bethard and LeoVegas, amongst others.

Wazdan’s games represent a new breed of slots that are capturing the hearts and minds of operators and players with titles such as Mayan Ritual™, Fruit Mania Deluxe, Sizzling 777 Deluxe, Hot Party Deluxe, Corrida Romance Deluxe, Football Mania Deluxe, High­way to Hell Deluxe, Fruits Go Bananas™, Spectrum and Los Muertos™. Wazdan’s success is built on a core of new technologies, Unique Wazdan Features, designed to make games more immersive and to maximise playing time. The technology developed adds to operator bottom-line and includes the world’s first Volatility Levels™, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature which ramp up the excitement and fun for players.

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said that the new slot’s engaging gameplay and variable volatility will make it a hit amongst a wide range of contemporary players: “ We’ve had excellent feedback from tier-1’s for our Los Muertos™ slot and we have every reason to believe that Black Hawk Deluxe will be extremely well-received too. Black Hawk Deluxe joins over 110 other slots titles in our catalogue and these are now integrated with some of the world’s leading operators. We look forward to showcasing our new games at SiGMA.”

For further information visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los MuertosTM, Mayan RitualTM and Captain FlyntTM, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility LevelTM, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level TM. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products on stand B278 at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

