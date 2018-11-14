Sportingtech expands into African market closing the deal with 9jawin

PRESS RELEASES

Lisbon, November 14, 2018

Sportingtech, the gaming platform provider is about to expand its operations in the African market after closing the strategic deal with Nigerian brand 9jawin.

With its Pulse Platform and its powerful features, Sportingtech will help 9jawin achieve the objectives to become a gaming community to serve and support the well-established and passionate sports lovers in Nigeria.

Players in this territory will experience something brand new and innovative while providing them the opportunity to have the maximum level of entertainment, easier, faster and the best ways to bet.

With responsible gambling features implemented, a simple, fast and clean website, a variety of attractive promotions, 9jawin will provide its players with more fun than ever before.

Elvis Džombić, Head of Business Development at Sportingtech, expressed:

“We are extremely happy to support the promising projects like 9jawin in achieving their goals to become the leaders in Nigerian and later, in the African market. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase the power of our Pulse platform, both online and in retail. Entering the Nigerian market is a huge milestone. Our team is very dedicated to providing the best possible service and we will improve even more over time. The excellent platform in combination with highly skilled professionals guarantees success for our customers”.

Adekunle Adeniji, 9jawin CEO & Founder said:

“After years of almost unchallenged dominance of some sports betting companies In Nigeria, the industry needs a new Leader. We describe ourselves as a tech company. Why? Because we are innovators, our plan is to give the players the opportunity to have the right platform, easier and best way to bet. We’ll create the right tools for our agents. We have no interest in huge profits, therefore, we will create a room for different types of bonuses and very good commission to our agents. We will not encourage compulsive gambling. That’s why we have a feature that lets a player decide the amount he plans to spend every month. A simple, fast and clean website, easy to use features. A lower entry fee for bets and sign up bonus are part of the plans to make your betting experience more fun with us”.

About 9jawin

9jawin was founded in 2018 by Adekunle Adeniji, a seasoned Gaming professional with more than 8 years of experience in the Nigeria gaming scene. 9jawin plans to operate from the Lagos, the country’s economic powerhouse. The company plans to spread rapidly both online and offline to the whole 36 states of the federation within 24 months after launch.

Email: info@9jawin.com

About Sportingtech

Sportingtech is online and retail gaming and betting platform provider. Founded in 2017, it gathers a team with more than 10 years of experience in the gaming industry. Based in Malta, with operational offices in Portugal and Curacao, the company thrives to develop ground-breaking solutions for the Operators.

