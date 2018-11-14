Red Rake Gaming bolsters its presence in the Belgian market after signing with Golden Palace

PRESS RELEASES

Red Rake Gaming, renowned premium casino games provider with offices in both Spain and Malta, expands in presence in Belgium after signing an agreement with Golden Palace.

Golden Palace, with over 55 years in the sector and extensive online and offline experience, will feature the newest releases and most noteworthy games from Red Rake Gaming, including successful titles such as Mystic Mirror, The Asp of Cleopatra, and Maya.

One of Red Rake Gaming’s main objectives is to have its Premium casino games enter into all regulated markets and this new agreement with Golden Palace further strengthens its presence in the Belgian market, where it launched in November 2017.

Red Rake Gaming’s expansion is becoming increasingly broader: its large selection of games is already available through various operators in Spain and Belgium and is certified for Portuguese, Italian, and Romanian markets, where Red Rake already has various agreements in place. In addition, Red Rake Gaming currently has two applications in the works to obtain licenses in the United Kingdom and Malta, which will assist in broadening the company’s global reach to all leading operators in the industry.

Golden Palace:

Players of goldenpalace.be will soon be able to enjoy Red Rake hits such as the slots “Viva Las Vegas”, “Mystic Mirror” and the brand new “Maya”. Adding these high quality slots to its existing offer of games by both local providers and internationally renowned brands such as NetEnt and QuickSpin will bring the Belgian online gaming site’s online catalogue to over 600 games.

Renato Bazzarini, General Manager of Golden Palace Casino, clarifies the choice for Red Rake Gaming: “Red Rake Gaming has a varied selection of slots available that is sure to appeal to our audience. We especially look forward to being able to offer their games to our players in their native language and customizing them to their needs thanks to the advanced and easy to use promotion tools they have made available to us.”

Nick Barr, Managing Director for Red Rake’s Malta operations, commented on this agreement: “I am thrilled that GoldenPalace.be have chosen Red Rake Gaming as their new casino content partner for their operation. As one of the strongest brands in the Belgian market this is sure to be a fruitful partnership and is further testament to the quality of content being offered at Red Rake Gaming. I am looking forward to working closely with the Golden Palace team and to the prosperous partnership this is sure to be.”

About Golden Palace Casino

Golden Palace is a Belgian company that employs 350 people, runs one of the most popular online gaming sites in Belgium and operates 45 gaming halls across the country. Providing a colorful mix between locally made games and internationally renowned titles, www.goldenpalace.be balances quality with quantity to offer its players over 500 casino games. Golden Palace is part of Belgium’s gaming history and heritage.

Adopting a responsible approach to the way it operates, staying mindful of providing an enjoyable player experience and remaining true to the roots of the profession are Golden Palace’s core values. The group has become Belgium’s gaming hall leader by building on these simple values: values to which it intends to stay close. Hence its involvement since 2016 in BAGO; the Belgian Association of Gaming Operators, of which it is a founding member. The group believes that gaming should foremost be entertainment. That’s why it takes gaming very seriously, making sure that the pleasure of gaming can be enjoyed in complete safety.

About Red Rake Gaming

Red Rake Gaming, an online casino provider, offers a wide and varied portfolio of top performing games across various markets including Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Malta and the UK. As a boutique provider to the iGaming industry we pride ourselves on working closely with our partners to drive their revenues through our high quality game production, exclusive promotions and flexibility to accommodate their individual needs. Coming from a strong social background, Red Rake Gaming content has already been proven in the social casino space, with all the success’s from social applied to our real money gaming. Since its inception, Red Rake Gaming has experienced significant growth, and demand for feature rich games continues to strengthen. With over 30 top performing slots, video bingo’s, video poker and table games, Red Rake Gaming has games to meet all operators requirements.

For more information on industry leading content, please visit: www.redrakegaming.com or contact: nbarr@redrakegaming.com

