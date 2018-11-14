ORYX performs more wonders with GAMING1 content deal

PRESS RELEASES

Roll up! Roll up! ORYX has agreed a new partnership deal with GAMING1, the group operating the top performing casino gaming and sports betting brand Circus, among others.

The deal will see ORYX integrate its outstanding selection of in-house casino titles and titles from content partners Kalamba and Gamomat.

Games will be available on Circus.be, the number one gambling website in Belgium. Spanish and Romanian players will be able to access the content on Circus.es and Circus.ro, respectively. While Serbian players can play the games on Casinoclub.rs.

GAMING1 delivers amazing entertainment through its platform and within a range of iGaming products, including sports betting, virtual sports and excellent casino games such as slots, table games and tournaments.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “Circus places entertainment at the heart of everything they do and we’re very excited for our games to join the platform. We’re continuing to increase ORYX’s exposure and teaming up with GAMING1 is another major step for the business.”

Sylvain Boniver, COO at GAMING1 followed: “It’s the DNA of our group to provide the best casino content to our players. Adding ORYX’s start performing gaming content to our portfolio is completely aligned with our strategy.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a turnkey solutions provider. ORYX’s omni-channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant games. The casino offering is the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations such as Quickfire, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 6.000+ aggregated world-class game titles.



About GAMING1

GAMING1 offers the best gambling experience, in a responsible way, focusing on on-line regulated markets, leveraging on its top class technology and partnering up with a local well-established landbased operator in each country where it operates.

