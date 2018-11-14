Betsson Group goes live with Enteractive’s new (Re)activation Cloud to strengthen loyalty and responsible gaming

PRESS RELEASES

AI-driven platform to boost player retention and reduce churn rates

Malta, Wednesday 14th November 2018: Enteractive, a pioneer in player retention solutions, has launched (​Re)activation Cloud – the iGaming industry’s first fully fledged, AI-driven platform for large-scale personal player retention and win-back.

The new automated service, which is now live with Betsson Group, makes it possible for operators to connect to Enteractive’s proprietary platform for comprehensive player reactivation and activation with 100% maintained real-time control. Through (Re)activation Cloud, operators can re-engage their player base with Enteractive’s industry leading one-to-one personal player conversations, resulting in up to 50% of players re-depositing.

Connected via a simple API integration, the platform allows for AI-driven engagement scheduling and optimisation, with the idea of having easily configurable settings for bonuses, lapsed periods and other key parameters.

A real-time dashboard provides CRM managers with live control and the ability to monitor player survey results, as well as responsible gambling measures.

Mikael Eliasson, Outbound Strategy Manager at Betsson Group, said: “We’ve been working with Enteractive for many years and with (Re)activation Cloud, they are really stepping up the game to make player retention and premium-quality churn prevention easy to use and an essential tool that no operator can be without.

“This also safeguards our data, in regards to GDPR, from a company- and customer’s perspective to be assured that all is handled in respect to their integrity and protection for any responsible gaming related area.”

Enteractive CEO Mikael Hansson added: “(Re)activation Cloud is a real game changer. We’ve been developing the service for three years in order to make this happen, and now it’s here.

“(Re)activation Cloud is all about delivering real personal customer relationship conversation through an API. Following a simple integration, CRM managers can simply sit back and watch churn rates drop and active players come back, driving bottom line results with no risk.”

Enteractive will be demonstrating (Re)activation Cloud at SiGMA 2018 at stands ST106 and ST125, between 28-30 November at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali.

About Enteractive

Enteractive is a leading provider of player retention solutions for the iGaming industry. Co-founded in 2008 by CEO Mikael Hansson, the company’s Player Reactivation Services help operators return churned players back to action, while its Player Support Offering makes sure active players stay on board. Enteractive received its Responsible Gaming accreditation from the Global Gaming Guidance Group and is committed to supporting and augmenting the responsible gaming policies of its operator clients. This includes promoting the awareness of problem gambling, as well as improving prevention, intervention, and treatment. Their clients within betting and gaming include leading names such as Betsson Group and Gaming Innovation Group.

