iSoftBet agrees NoAccountCasino content partnership

Announcement with disruptive brand marks further regulated market expansion for rapidly growing provider

13th November, 2018: iSoftBet, the market-leading online and mobile casino software provider, has agreed terms with NoAccountCasino that will see its best-performing games made available to the operator’s growing customer base.

Nordic-facing and Malta licensed NoAccountCasino will offer iSoftBet’s world-class table and slot games portfolio to its players. Games include classic iSoftBet titles such as Chilli Chilli Bang Bang, thrill-a-minute slot Super Fast Hot Hot Respin and latest release The Dalai Panda, where the central character uniquely guides players along their journey presenting them with even greater chances to win huge prizes.

iSoftBet is rapidly increasing its presence in regulated and soon-to-be-regulated markets with this agreement following hot on the heels of a deal with Georgia-based Leader-Bet. It is in the process of securing game and platform certification across several established and emerging territories including Malta, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

NoAccountCasino will also have access to iSoftBet’s cutting-edge Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) enabling it to access more than 2,000 games from more than 45 major third-party suppliers, using a one-time integration process.

iSoftBet’s robust portfolio, certified in more than 12 countries, is complemented by a range of cutting-edge marketing tools and gamification features, enabling operators to efficiently manage a variety of game elements including bonuses and free rounds from one back office.

Michael Probert, Chief Commercial Officer at iSoftBet, said: “We are thrilled to partner with NoAccountCasino, one of the most dynamic and disruptive brands in the Nordic region.

“It is an exciting time for operators in Finland and Sweden, and we are delighted to add our leading portfolio of more than 150 table and slot games to NoAccountCasino’s expanding offering.”

Marcus Lilliehöök, CEO at NoAccountCasino, said: “iSoftBet is renowned for the quality of its games, particularly across regulated markets where its titles are proven performers.

“iSoftBet consistently adds top-tier proprietary content to its games portfolio, and we have no doubt this partnership will be extremely successful going forward.”

About iSoftBet

iSoftBet is a premium online and mobile casino software and games supplier, providing leading gaming products to some of the world’s largest and most successful brands. With extensive experience and a comprehensive selection of best-performing games, iSoftBet is at the forefront of innovation and our tailor-made solutions are designed to meet our operator partners’ every need.

Our games suite includes a wide range of unparalleled proprietary video slots, table games, exclusive branded games from some of the world’s largest TV and movie production companies such as 24 and Paranormal Activity, and an advanced Game Aggregation Platform (GAP), allowing iSoftBet to offer online casinos rapid, one-time integration to more than 30 of the industry’s leading online and mobile game software providers. iSoftBet games are built with using the latest technology including HTML5 desktop and mobile compatible software.

The iSoftBet offering includes a comprehensive back office system allowing operators to create bespoke promotions, offer a wide range of player bonuses and rewards, as well as harvest and track real-time game performance data. iSoftbet is committed to responsible gaming and complies with the most stringent global regulatory bodies. We are licensed in the UK and Alderney and are approved to distribute content in multiple regulated markets including Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Romania.

About NoAccountCasino

We who run NoAccountCasino.com are a number of committed and passionate employees. We have a strong progressive development focus with our roots from the Swedish Tech area. With the ambition to build the gaming market’s fastest gaming and customer experience, we launched NoAccountCasino.com in 2015. It offers our customers a very user-friendly platform, loaded with smartness.

Openness, reliability and speed. With the lack of registration with user accounts, with quick payouts and flexible gaming experiences, we have created a platform that is adapted to today’s target audience. Aware that preferences and requirements for simplicity and accessibility increase from our customers, our main focus is to constantly develop and improve the platform and thus the customer experience. It is strongly believed that the development of the gaming market is technology-driven, and then the knowledge of technology must also be extremely high.

