Draftkings teams up with Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on first retail sportsbook

Agreement Between Premier Casino and DraftKings Sets New Standard for Sports Betting in Mississippi

BOSTON (November 13, 2018) – DraftKings Inc. announced that it has reached an agreement with Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville, Mississippi to officially open DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook, following receipt of license from the Mississippi Gaming Commission, among other required regulatory approvals. Opening November 16, 2018, the sportsbook will transform Scarlet Pearl’s existing PRL Bar into a multi-screen betting and social destination for sports lovers.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, whose leadership has a high bar for quality and a forward-thinking approach to sports betting; a perfect fit for DraftKings,” said Matt Kalish, Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of DraftKings. “We’re excited to bring and offer an innovative sports betting experience to sports fans in one of the largest and most competitive gaming markets in the U.S.”

DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook will offer a superior customer experience that includes the opportunity to wager on dozens of sports. In addition, the sportsbook will soon offer live, in-game betting with three windows, giving sports fans a variety of ways to place their bets. Pending regulatory approval, the sportsbook will incorporate on-site kiosks and an on-premise mobile app.

“We are excited to introduce DraftKings, a ‘New Way’ to game for our current and future guests,” Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort CEO LuAnn Pappas said. “Our collaboration with DraftKings is an opportunity for us to continue to set high standards on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and give our players a new home for sports betting.”

Directing the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook team will be Nicholas “Nico” Sfanos, who previously ran sportsbooks for Station Casinos throughout Nevada.

Through the launch of DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook, DraftKings will once again be at the forefront of innovation within the world of sports and entertainment. The company anticipates this step to serve as yet another vital one in making “The Game Inside the Game” accessible to sports fans everywhere.

DraftKings is a global sports technology and entertainment company that believes life is more fun with skin in the game. Its mission is to bring fans closer to the games they love via a unique combination of daily fantasy sports, sports betting and media platforms that, combined, deliver “The Game Inside The Game.” Founded in 2012 by Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman and Jason Robins, DraftKings is headquartered in Boston, MA, and offers daily fantasy sports contests across 11 professional sports in 8 countries including the U.S., Canada, U.K and Australia. Operating pursuant to state regulations in New Jersey, DraftKings Sportsbook allows players in the state to engage in betting for major U.S. and international sports.

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort boasts 300 modern hotel rooms, a variety of dining options, a boutique and the Gulf Coast’s most modern gaming floor. With over 1,170 slots including 80 video poker machines, 37 table games, and now the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook, guests are sure to discover “The New Way” to win. Scarlet Pearl also features an event center and a championship level

miniature golf course.

