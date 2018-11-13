Betway Ltd. awarded ISO 27001 certification

PRESS RELEASES

Worldwide standard for information security achieved by Betway Ltd. following accredited certification by eCOGRA

Tuesday 13th November, 2018 – Betway Ltd. has gained its ISO 27001 certificate, the worldwide standard for information security, demonstrating the company’s commitment to handling customer data safely and securely.

The externally accredited certification has been awarded by trusted international testing agency eCOGRA.

Benefits of being ISO 27001 certified include helping to tighten, improve and secure 3rd party supplier contracts and management, as well as facilitating the process of applying for licences in new territories.

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman said: “We’re delighted to be awarded our ISO 27001 certification, which shows that we are going above and beyond when it comes to protecting the security of our customers’ data.

“Many of the technical standards of a Great Britain gambling licence are incorporated into ISO 27001 and we believe it is the right direction of travel for us as a responsible operator.

“Data protection and security has never been more important following the introduction of GDPR, so it is vital that companies such as us not only treat their customers’ data with the utmost care, but can demonstrate their compliance against international standards.”

Bradley Khoury, eCOGRA Chief Technical Officer and Certified ISO 27001 Lead Auditor, commented: “This certification now places Betway amongst a limited number of online gambling organisations that have achieved this prestigious certification.

Online gambling regulators are increasingly recognising the value of the ISO 27001 certification, with many jurisdictions waiving certain security auditing requirements if the relevant parties are certified.

As the only online gambling test laboratory that is accredited to offer ISO 27001 certification, eCOGRA is uniquely placed to help gambling organisations through this process. ”

Betway currently holds licences in Great Britain, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland.

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including ESSA, the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS) and the Remote Gambling Association (RGA), and is accredited by trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to the Responsible Gambling Trust.

In addition to the flagship Betway brand, the Betway Group operates a number of other brands including Dream Bingo, Bingo on the Box, Spin Casino and the Hippodrome Online Casino. For more information about Betway’s various products and licenced brands, please visit www.betwaygroup.com.

