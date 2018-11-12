Relax Gaming enhances reach with White Hat Gaming partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Fast-growing iGaming Platform integrates content portfolio in latest deal

Malta, 12 November 2018 – Relax Gaming, the innovative casino games and platform supplier, has partnered with White Hat Gaming to integrate its portfolio of games with the leading casino content platform.

Relax Gaming’s offering now includes its proprietary slot titles, Erik the Red, Zombie Circus and Epic Joker complementing its successful Bingo, Poker and table games. On the back of its new commercial models, Silver Bullet and Powered By, the provider will also make its constantly expanding library of partner content accessible to White Hat Gaming’s customers.

Daniel Eskola, CEO of Relax Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to be entering into a partnership with White Hat Gaming, and having our games made available to its players is an exciting prospect.

“We look forward to building on this as part of a long and collaborative relationship with this impressive platform.”

Phil Gelvan, CEO of White Hat Gaming, said: “This partnership marks great progress for us in the expansion of our offering and we are delighted to have Relax Gaming on board.

“Relax Gaming’s content will allow us to bring premium, innovative gaming experiences to our players and we very much look forward to rolling out their products.”

The agreement adds to the continued growth of Relax Gaming’s global reach, having recently signed multiple deals to enhance both its content and distribution channels.

Media contacts:

Robin Hutchison, Square in the Air

E: robin@squareintheair.com

T: 00 44 203 586 8266

About Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. Since our establishment, we have broadened our offering with the addition of new product verticals while maintaining our firm commitment to state-of-the-art technology and speed to market.

Our diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo and Casino, is enhanced by the integration of high-quality third-party content through our selected Silver Bullet and Powered By partners.

Regulated markets are at the heart of our growth strategy, and we hold licenses from regulators including the Malta Gaming Authority, Alderney Gambling Control Commission, the UK Gambling Commission and the Danish Gambling Authority.

Comments