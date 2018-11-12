PRESS RELEASES

Vilnius – 12th of Nobember 2018 – The team at European Gaming Media and Events is proud to announce that Andrius Gabnys (Gabnys Law Firm) will join them as event Ambassador at the second edition of MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit, which will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania on the 9th of May, 2019 at Radisson Blu Royal Astorija Hotel.

“Finally, Vilnius has been given an opportunity to host the first full-fledged international gambling forum. It deserves one and it will be an honour to contribute in making it the top quality gathering for the gaming industry professionals.

It is the second edition of the Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, which European Gaming Media and Events brought into the map of annual European gaming conferences. Last year’s event in Riga and the subsequent developments in the region proved that the Baltics and Nordics need the dedicated forum. Let’s meet in Vilnius this Spring 2019! We have a lot to discuss! ” stated Andrius Gabnys (Attorney at Gabnys Law Firm).

Zoltán Tűndik, Founder, Co-Owner and Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events added: “We are happy to welcome Andrius as an ambassador for MARE BALTICUM and look forward to working with him once again as we did with the inaugural event. Andrius is a well-known and respected attorney in the region and we are lucky that we can work with him. Andrius has extensive experience dealing with the gambling authorities in Europe, CIS countries, Africa and South America which makes him a leading figure of the industry in the Baltic and Scandinavian region for industry development.”

MARE BALTICUM 2 will once again bring together the leading companies in the Baltic and Scandinavian region for a full day of quality learning and networking with local regulators and industry experts.

About Andrius Gabnys



Andrius Gabnys is an attorney-at-law and a managing partner at Gabnys Law Firm, a legal boutique based in Vilnius, Lithuania and Tallinn, Estonia. The Firm specializes in entertainment (gambling, media, arts) and technology (IT, cybersecurity) legal aspects. Andrius Gabnys has been working in the online gambling sector for over 10 years, and focuses on the multijurisdictional licensing, IP and related matters. He has an extensive experience dealing with the gambling authorities in Europe, CIS countries, Africa and South America.

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

• CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

• CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

• Prague Gaming Summit

• Mare Balticum Gaming Summit

• Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards

• EGC (European Gaming Congress)

• VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)



The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

