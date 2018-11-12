PRESS RELEASES

Beating Fruits slot powered by Eye Motion

Beating Fruits slot powered by Eye MotionEye Motion is going to introduce a new game – “Beating Fruits” slot from Beating series to his customers. We give opportunity to play for pleasure enjoy the game and be the winner.

This is considered to be a 20 line slot game, which contains Wild, Scatter icons, has Free Spin, chance and high 97% return to player percent(RTP).

Being loyal to iGaming vision Eye Motion provides different, interesting solutions to his customers and players.

About Eye Motion:

Eye Motion is a B2B software provider for iGaming industry, which creates HTML5, branded slot games, Intellectual Property games, Beating Keno, Beating Bingo games with custom Eye engine and social gaming platform.

