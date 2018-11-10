Scout Gaming signs agreement with Veerbet & Time Scores

PRESS RELEASES

Scout Gaming signs deal with Curacao Fortuna Connections, targeting the brands Veerbet and Time Scores. Launch is expected during the fourth quarter, Veerbet and Time Scores will be included in the network.

The agreement stipulates that Veerbet and Time Scores will include Scout Gaming’s products in their current product offering. They are operating under a Curacao license.

Curacao Fortuna Connections is a new, emerging company capitalizing on the years of experience of its founders.

“We know our customers, we know their preferences and tastes when it comes to gaming, and we are confident that Scout Fantasy games are the perfect addition to our portfolio. We believe that together we can have a sustainable growth and establish our position on the market as a high quality platform.” Commented the Head of Marketing of the group.

“We continue to add brands in the network which is our core strategy for making the game attractive. It is also further strengthen our position as the leading global B2B supplier of fantasy sports” commented Scout Gaming CEO, Andreas Ternström.

For additional information, please contact:

Andreas Ternström, CEO, Scout Gaming

Tel: +46 706 770 660

E-mail

About Scout Gaming Group

Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports and pool betting. The company offers a flexible and customizable network based Fantasy Sports solution with support for most sports and leagues through an in-house StatCenter which also provides real-time information to players. Local sports can be provided on request. The Group has approximately 65 staff and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Bergen, Norway and Lviv, Ukraine. Sales, support and product management is handled from the office in Malta.

Comments