Wazdan sponsors 4 Malta Gaming Awards

PRESS RELEASES

November 9, 2018, Malta – Slots maker Wazdan has partnered with the team at SiGMA to sponsor four of the hottest categories of the Malta Gaming Awards.

The fifth edition of SiGMA will take place between the 28th and 30th of November at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali. Positioned at the cutting edge of a very competitive industry, it has evolved into the definitive iGaming showcase. SiGMA 2018 will welcome over 400 sponsors and exhibitors, 200 industry-leading speakers and a record-breaking 12500 attendees from over 80 countries, solidifying its reputation as a staple on the global iGaming calendar.

Malta Gaming Awards is one of the biggest rating events in the industry. This third edition has three unique features: entrants must have a strong Malta connection, all proceeds from the event will go to charity and the Awards will be held during Malta Gaming Week. Guests of honour include H.E. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the President of Malta, and world-famous Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja.

Wazdan is sponsoring four awards in total: Fastest Growing White Label, Sports Book Operator, Careers Programme, and Multi-Product Provider. This sponsorship reflects the dynamic slots maker’s industry commitment.

Wazdan has picked up a number of awards this year, winning the award for ‘Online Casino Innovator 2018’ at the Central and Eastern Europe Gaming Conference (CEEGC) held in Budapest and ‘Hot Product’ Award at G2E Asia. The company also won ‘Start-up of the Year’ at Malta’s iGaming Excellence Awards 2018 and was shortlisted for EGR Awards and SBC Awards 2018.

With intensive investment and effort in R&D, the company hopes to unlock additional areas of play while providing partner casinos and aggregators with a range of added-value features which impact positively on the bottom-line. Part of this quest is to make players’ game sessions longer and to deliver tools to partners which will allow them to attract players with Wazdan proprietary games.

Wazdan is positioned at the forefront of the slots industry with a suite of ground-breaking technology, the world’s first Volatility Levels™, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature which are central to the company’s mobile and player-friendliness.

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla says: “Wazdan is a key partner for operators and aggregators, therefore we decided to sponsor categories that are close to our heart. Our ‘Passion for Games’ is reflected in all we do, and that’s why we put our energy behind the Malta Gaming Awards. It’s not just a way of giving back, it’s our way of saying that we respect the industry that inspires us.”

For further information visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los Muertos™, Mayan Ritual™ and Captain Flynt™, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility Level™, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level™. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products on stand B278 at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

Comments