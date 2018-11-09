LV BET evolves with new logo & improved user experience

PRESS RELEASES

Ta‘ Xbiex, 9th November 2018: LV BET is excited to unveil a contemporary new logo, reflecting the brand’s cutting-edge casino and sports betting offering.

The launch of the new logo is complimented by several improvements in the user experience, with enhancements to make the site even more functional and modern. In addition to the clearer game menu, convenient new features like the ‘LV Loves’ games category have been introduced.

Improved menus and interfaces now make LV BET even easier to enjoy on mobile devices, and mean that features like support chat and the uniquely rewarding LV Wheel are always just a click away. A cash-out feature has also been introduced to the sportsbook, giving customers even more control of their betting.

Though there have been a raft of subtle improvements, existing LV BET players will still feel at home, with the same welcoming colour scheme and intuitive feel.

Commenting on the new look LV BET, Adrian Sidowski, LV BET CEO said:

”At LV BET we know the most valuable insights are provided by our players. That’s why, we’ve been carefully listening to their feedback, and have introduced changes based on that.

“Whilst at first glance, they might not appear dramatic, we’re confident that the host of subtle improvements will make playing and betting at LV BET even more rewarding.”

Looking forward to the next few months, LV BET will be further improving its line-up with the addition of a brand new app, making playing on a mobile device even more convenient.

