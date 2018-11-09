ISG go to market with F1 package

PRESS RELEASES

Interregional Sports Group (ISG) are going to market with the first stage of their ground-breaking Formula 1 Betting Partner Package.

ISG’s commercial partnership with F1 was announced in September and the London based international sports media group are now ready to enter into discussions with bookmakers about a

Betting Partnership package.

‘We are extremely proud to have created one of the best premium sports assets available’ said ISG joint Chairman Tony Ragan. ‘This is a great opportunity for ambitious brands that want to extend their sportsbook’s reach and get ahead of the opposition,’ he added.

As part of ISG’s bigger relationship with F1, they have the right to sub-license Betting Partnership Rights to select betting brands on a regional or global basis. The package will include

• Regionalised branded on-screen graphics

• Physical and virtual trackside signage

• Digital integration across F1’s rapidly expanding digital and social platforms

‘We are beginning dialogue with a number of very exciting global betting brands,’ said Ragan.

‘They are rightly viewing F1 as a huge opportunity.’

About ISG

Interregional Sports Group (ISG) is a full-service international sports media group focused on global premium sports. With its HQ in London, ISG focuses on regionalising broadcast technology and strategies. ISG strives to provide its clients with the optimal audience engagement products. Working across all five top European football leagues, including UEFA, on some of the best sports TV production in the world, to state-of-the-art virtual advertising technologies and traditional media; their philosophy is always globally impactful but regionally relevant.

