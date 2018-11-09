Eye Motion will certainly participate in Balkan Expo

PRESS RELEASES

Eye Motion is happy to participate in one of the Eastern Europe gaming industry exhibitions on the eve of our 4th anniversary, where we are going to introduce our unique products to our potential customers.

This event will take place in Eastern European region on the 21st and on the 22nd of November at Inter Expo Center, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Eye Motion is going to introduce new slot games, branded slots, Beating Keno, Beating Bingo, Social Gaming Platform, other IP games, as well. Company will be represented at startup zone, booth 2.16 .

Being worked out during last 6 months, several “Beating Slot” games are ready at last, which are the 13 video slots, have payouts, high RTP, strong bonus system.

Creating all these products, we go forward according to our slogan – Eye Motion, Global Gaming, so we continue looking for newer markets, such as Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland during the further months.

We foresee a market here interesting for us and we follow all the events carefully.

” Being for 4 years in iGaming sphere, we believe that our business vision follows the right way and in the near future we expect more and more success “ – says Eye Motion CEO Vardan Meliksetyan.

Comments