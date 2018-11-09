PRESS RELEASES

For 11 years in a row, BEGE backs the gaming business expansion of the Eastern European region and BetConstruct could not miss the opportunity to showcase at the event.

BetConstruct travels to Sofia, Bulgaria, on November 21 – 22 to participate in Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo which keeps gaming entities on track with the latest regulatory and technological developments in Eastern Europe.

For all the gathered manufacturers, suppliers and representatives of the industry BetConstruct prepared its full range of the leading products namely Sportsbook, Retail Solution and gaming products such as Live Casino and Backgammon in Skill Games. Alongside our data feed provider FeedConstruct will be demonstrating its enriched sports data solutions and more.

Attending a highly business oriented BEGE 2018, BetConstruct aims to furtherly enlarge within Eastern European region, acquire and share its commercial contacts, as well as expose its latest ingenious product multitude.

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers around the globe.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

