Relax Gaming rolls out Ganapati games

Innovative Japanese-styled products now live on provider’s platform

Malta, 8 November 2018 – Relax Gaming, the innovative casino games and platform supplier, is to offer the entire portfolio of games from leading developer, the Ganapati Group, via its platform.

Specialising in innovative, Japanese-styled content, Ganapati games including Sushi Battle and Cryp Crusade will be made available to Relax Gaming’s operator partners under the terms of the agreement.

Simon Hammon, Relax Gaming CPO, said: “We pride ourselves on our commitment to transparency and collaboration with our partners, and we are delighted to underline the success of our approach in integrating the content of such an exciting provider.

“Ganapati provide players with vivid online games packed with excellent features, and we are certain its games will be a big hit with our partners.”

Taku Sawada, CEO at Ganapati Malta, said: “Relax Gaming has a refreshing take on partnerships, and we are very happy to have rolled out our products on its platform.

“The collaborative approach inherent in its delivery has been impressive, and we look forward to a long and rewarding relationship.”

The agreement with Ganapati follows the launch of Relax Gaming’s Silver Bullet and Powered By commercial models, both being next generation partner programs with the aim of increasing the volume of quality content available via its platform.

Relax Gaming has been set up to become a new breed of supplier, offering fresh content and now with the addition of proprietary slots titles including Erik the Red. With more games rolling out shortly, this step is complementary to its Silver Bullet and Powered By content as well as its proven poker, bingo and table game content.

Media contacts:

Robin Hutchison, Square in the Air

E: robin@squareintheair.com

T: 00 44 203 586 8266

About Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. Since our establishment, we have broadened our offering with the addition of new product verticals while maintaining our firm commitment to state-of-the-art technology and speed to market.

Our diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo and Casino, is enhanced by the integration of high-quality third-party content through our selected Silver Bullet and Powered By partners.

Regulated markets are at the heart of our growth strategy, and we hold licenses from regulators including the Malta Gaming Authority, Alderney Gambling Control Commission, the UK Gambling Commission and the Danish Gambling Authority.

