College Football week 11 betting preview

Week 10 around college football was one of the biggest of the season with a handful of games that were vital to the College Football Playoff picture. As for Week 11? Well, they can’t all be great weekends as there are really no marquee matchups on the schedule.

Top-ranked Alabama was supposed to be tested at rival LSU in Week 10 but wasn’t much in a 29-0 rout. No one’s stopping the Tide before the SEC title game, folks, if even then. They are an absolute juggernaut and are -25 this week against visiting Mississippi State, which is 18th in the newest Associated Press Top 25. The Bulldogs have lost the past 10 in this series by an average of more than 32 points per game.

Alabama already has clinched a spot in the conference championship game against Georgia. The No. 5 Dawgs play in the Deep South’s oldest rivalry this week against Auburn. Georgia is -14.5 and has won and covered the past five at home against the Tigers.

No. 2 Clemson has been about as dominant as Alabama has this year and the Tigers will clinch the ACC Atlantic Division yet again with a win at No. 17 Boston College on Saturday. The Eagles are just a game back in the loss column of Clemson so they control their own destiny to play in the ACC title game for the first time since 2008 – although they can’t clinch with an upset. Boston College is a 20.5-point home underdog and has lost the past seven in the series by an average of 20 points.

In the Big Ten, No. 8 Ohio State has looked shaky of late and can’t afford another loss and still hope to have a winner-take-all game for the East Division title against Michigan to close the regular season. The Buckeyes are just -4 this Saturday at No. 24 Michigan State. Ohio State has won its past six in East Lansing, covering in five.

And it’s Bedlam time in the Big 12, which means Oklahoma State-Oklahoma, this year in Norman. The No. 6 Sooners have everything to lose in terms of playing in the Big 12 title game and potentially the College Football Playoff. They are 18-point favorites and have covered 10 of the past 13 against the Pokes.

