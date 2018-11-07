Twin Casino integrates Greentube portfolio

PRESS RELEASES

Twin.com has announced a deal to integrate Greentube’s colossal portfolio of games.

With 20 years of experience, iconic games, as well as wide range of content being added to its leading roster of online gaming content, it certainly fits in with Twin’s ethos of continually working with the best possible platforms out there.

As a relatively new casino, launched in September 2017, this announcement is yet another sign of the continued, rapid growth at Twin, referencing such growth, Chief Brand Officer Marcin Jablonski commented: “We have always prided ourselves on building a fully customer centric experience, this not only includes our user friendly system but our game choice as well, we believe that by announcing this deal with Greentube, we have once more announced ourselves as one of the top new casinos.”

Continuing on what has been a busy 2018 for Twin so far, Jablonski added: “With our ambitious marketing strategy and continued onsite tweaks and developments, we are certain to continue this rapid rise throughout the remainder of 2018 and in to next year.”

Armen Tatarevic, Greentube Key Account Manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to add Twin to our extensive partner portfolio. Twin is a fairly new casino and it has already shown great ambitions in the iGaming market. Its market dedication, player focus and user friendly system, makes us excited to see Book of RaTM deluxe, Lucky Lady’s CharmTM, Apollo God of the SunTM and many more titles on their online casino.”

About Greentube

Greentube Internet Entertainment Solutions, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, is a leading developer and supplier of iGaming solutions. Greentube is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NOVOMATIC Group, one of the biggest producers and operators of gaming technologies and one of the largest integrated gaming companies in the world. Greentube’s industry leading Omni-channel technology allows the convergence of online, mobile and land-based games. The well-diversified product portfolio includes Classic Slots, Table Games, AWP Reloaded Slots, Server-Based Gaming, Social Casino Gaming, Bingo and more.

About Twin

Founded in 2016, launched in 2017, Twin have worked tirelessly to wrap up the biggest providers for their user-friendly, yet tech savvy platform, helping build a reputation for their innovative and forward thinking strategies. Already gaining prominence with their award winning affiliate program the continued push to add to their game selection and constant improvements onsite see Twin primed to continue their early success.

