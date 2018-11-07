Save the date for MARE BALTICUM 2 – The Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Summit and Awards 2019

PRESS RELEASES

Vilnius – 7th of Nobember 2018 – The team at European Gaming Media and Events is honored to announce that the registrations are open for the second edition of MARE BALTICUM – The Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Summit which will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania on the 9th of May, 2019 at Radisson Blu Royal Astorija Hotel.

The new location of the event is based on the survey results which was sent out after the inaugural event in 2018, which was held in Riga.

MARE BALTICUM 2 will once again bring together the leading companies in the Baltic and Scandinavian region for a full day of quality learning and networking with local regulators and industry experts.

Already confirmed officials are Lolita Sumskaite (Ministry of Finance, Lithuania), Signe Birne (Lotteries and Gambling Supervisory Inspection of the Republic of Latvia), Taivo Põrk (Ministry of Finance, Estonia) and Brigitte Sand (Director, Danish Gambling Authority. More officials will be announced by the end of 2018.

You can Register here.

In addition to the regulatory reports and trending topics about Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark and Sweden, the summit will bring the latest information about the Belarusian market.

Besides the market focusing panel discussion, the organizers are adding two important topics to the agenda, Safe Gambling and Industry Innovations.

As in 2018, MARE BALTICUM will feature a special IMGL MASTERCLASS™.

New in 2019: Awards Ceremony for the Baltic and Scandinavian Industry

The organizers are delighted to announce that they are adding an industry awards ceremony which will reward the hard work of companies in the region.

Titled as “The Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards” (BSG Awards), the awards will be given to the top companies in their respective fields in an independent, fair and representative awards ceremony.

More details about the nominations phase, voting and categories will be revealed soon! For early enquiries, please contact zoltan.tundik@europeangaming.eu or betty.tundik@europeangaming.eu

You can view the photo gallery from the inaugural event on the follow this link.

Testimonials from the attendees of the inaugural summit in Riga:

Satenik Danielyan (Head of Spring BME operations at BetConstruct)

“Everything was just fine! The ambiance was very nice, the moderators were very highly qualified and engaging people, very suportive!”

Marjan Branko (Account Director at SBTech)

“Another nice and productive event. Keep up the good job, guys!”

Taivo Põrk (Ministry of Finance, Estonia)

“Looking forward to the next one! I will be back next year as well!”

Sissel Weitzhandler (Group Compliance Manager at Play’n Go)

“It was an honor to take part at Mare Balticum Gaming Summit in Riga last week. The agenda and topics were extremely relevant, as demonstrated by the high level of interest and the entire event was very well organised. It was an absolute pleasure to take part in the forum so well attended by regulators, legal experts, industry representatives and operators where ideas and lessons can be shared and learned. I would like to thank the organisers, the individual panels including my distinguished fellow panelists. I hope to be back again as I believe this is an event one should not miss.”

Andrius Gabnys (Managing partner, Attorney-at-Law at Gabnys Law Firm)

“I strongly believe that the region – Baltic States and beyond – has been an unfortunate gap in the industry media and events coverage for quite a long time. Zoltan and Betty were bold enough to make the first true dedicated gambling forum in the region and from my experience at Mare Balticum Gaming Summit it turned out to be a very good idea. Smooth organization, accurately selected panels, convenient and cozy venue. A very strong foundation for another successful series of events for European Gaming Media and Events.”

Pieter Remmers (Assissa)

“A very good industry focused event with lots of attention to the individual participant.”

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

· CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

· CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

· Prague Gaming Summit

· Mare Balticum Gaming Summit

· Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards

· EGC (European Gaming Congress)

· VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

Comments