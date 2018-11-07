Income Access to host EGR Global Webinar on US Affiliate Market

PRESS RELEASES

Income Access marketing director to chair 15th Nov. online panel discussion on the US gaming and lottery affiliate markets

Montreal, QC. 7th November 2018 – Income Access, Paysafe Group’s marketing technology and services provider, has partnered with EGR Global, a leading B2B publisher for the online gambling industry, to host a webinar panel discussion on the US gaming and lottery affiliate space on Thursday 15th November from 8:00 a.m. PDT/11:00 a.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. GMT. Moderated by Income Access Marketing Director Erica Anderson, the webinar will feature experienced gaming and lottery affiliates as well as operators and service providers.

Titled ‘The Expanding Frontier: Affiliate Marketing & the Evolution of the American iGaming and iLottery Space’, the free one-hour webinar will include the following affiliate panellists: Adam Small, CEO of USBets; Becky Kingman-Gros, COO at Casino Connection Intl.; Chris Capra, former Vice President of Online & Internet Marketing at Tropicana Entertainment (Tropicana Atlantic City Online); Merv Huber-Calvo, Director of Growth Marketing at Scientific Games, which powers Pennsylvania Lottery’s iLottery; and Michael Daly, General Manager U.S. at Catena Media.

In addition to moderating the panel, Anderson will also share Income Access’ experience in the US affiliate market. The company’s platform powers multiple New Jersey iGaming brands’ affiliate programmes and its affiliate team has managed Caesars Interactive’s New Jersey and Nevada-facing channel since 2015. In addition, the team has managed Michigan Lottery and Pennsylvania Lottery’s Income Access-powered affiliate programmes since their respective launches this year.

Income Access is also part of Paysafe Group, which has been providing payment services tailored for sports betting globally for decades and has experience processing payments for regulated online gaming in North America. The company offers credit card and ACH payment processing capabilities, online cash solutions, and digital wallet products, such as its proprietary wallets Skrill and NETELLER, for the iGaming market.

The webinar will explore affiliate marketing’s role in growing the New Jersey and Nevada iGaming markets from their 2013 launches, focusing on both the challenges and the progress to date. Following the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA)’s federal ban on single-event sports-betting and ahead of the launch of Pennsylvania’s iGaming market, the panellists will also discuss how the gaming affiliate space could evolve going forward.

In addition, the webinar will analyse the emerging state iLottery affiliate space. With states like New Hampshire recently launching online lotteries, the panel will also assess the outlook for the affiliate channel.

Following a 45-minute panel discussion, there will be a 15-minute Q&A period.

Tara Wilson, General Manager at Income Access, said: “With the repeal of PASPA and state lotteries now leveraging affiliate marketing, 2018 has been a landmark year for the US gaming and lottery industries. We look forward to contributing to a far-ranging and insightful debate on the next phase of the affiliate channel’s American evolution.”

About Income Access’ EGR Global Webinar

Time (one hour, including 15-minute Q&A): From 8:00 a.m. PDT/11:00 a.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday 15th November 2018

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a digital marketing and technology company with an independent affiliate network. It specialises in providing affiliate marketing and digital marketing solutions to regulated iGaming, lottery, land-based casino and financial trading companies. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Danske Spil (Danish national lottery), ETX Capital, GAIN Capital, IGT’s Lottomatica, Ladbrokes Coral, Jackpotjoy, Michigan Lottery, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pinnacle, Sportingbet, Tote Ireland, and TwinSpires.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $80 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

