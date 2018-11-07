Gaming in Spain Conference to live stream internationally relevant sessions

PRESS RELEASES

This Thursday, November 8, three sessions that are relevant to a wider, international audience will be live streamed from the convention floor of the Gaming in Spain Conference.

The live streams will be available from Gaming in Spain’s homepage: www.gaminginspain.com.

The following sessions will be part of the live stream (actual start and ending times may differ slightly):

1. 10:35-10:55 AM: “Spain as Seen from Brussels” – Maarten Haijer, Secretary General of the European Gaming and Betting Association

Mr Haijer’s keynote speech will address the importance of regulated gaming with regards to player protection, national tax income, sports funding, and regulatory compliance.

2. 12:20-12:40 PM: “Why Responsible Gaming Makes Business Sense” – Jesper Kärrbrink, CEO of Mr Green Ltd.

Growing concerns regarding problem gambling and the protection of minors have lead to increasing regulatory pressure in several European jurisdictions. In this session, Jesper Kärrbrink, CEO of well-known gaming operator Mr Green, will explain how and why greater attention to responsible gaming also makes sense from a business perspective.

3. 1:40-2:00 PM: “Match-Fixing: from Detection to Sanctioning” – Jack Kennedy, Intelligence & Investigation Manager at Sportradar

Match-fixing not only offers a fundamental threat to the long-term viability of sports, but can also be extremely costly to bookmakers. Close and systematic collaboration between operators and sports integrity services providers is therefore of paramount importance.

Don’t miss it! Tune in tomorrow at www.gaminginspain.com.

Comments