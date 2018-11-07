Ezugi Launch OTT in Spanish Market

PRESS RELEASES

Leading live gaming provider Ezugi is going live in Spain with its Over-The-Table (OTT) Roulette solution, streamed from the roulette table at Casino de Talavera, Castilla la Mancha.

Ezugi’s OTT live casino solution provides an enhanced and localized experience for online players who wish to feel like they are playing at a real brick-and-mortar casino.

An expert in OTT solutions, Ezugi already manages live casino streams from the Golden Nugget Casino, Atlantic City, USA; Palace Casino in Romania; 69 Casino in Latvia; Queenco Casino in Cambodia; and Portomaso and Oracle Casinos in Malta, offering a range of products that include multiple roulette and baccarat/punto banco variants.

From December 2018, a live stream from Casino de Talavera’s casino floor will be added to this mix. Besides the many new possibilities for the brick-and-mortar operator, Ezugi’s localized OTT solution will also bring a new level of engagement and real gaming floor feeling to Spanish online players.

R. Franco Digital is the first platform to accommodate Casino de Talavera’s live roulette stream.

Anton Bargel, VP Land-Based, Ezugi: “At Ezugi we believe in an ongoing merger between land-based and online businesses, and we are proud to be the first to bring our famous OTT solution to Spanish players. Spain’s fast-growing regulated market is opening up a lot of possibilities for new products and services, as well as more secure and engaging options for the players.”

Miguel Ángel Lázaro, Managing Director at R. Franco Digital: “We are proud of incorporating Ezugi OTT in our IRIS platform. It is a unique solution that adds great value to the ample portfolio of content already on the platform. We are looking forward to providing our players on Wanabet.es with the stunning gaming experience of Ezugi OTT.”

About Ezugi

Ezugi is an innovative live dealer gaming system provider, both for land-based casinos and regulated digital operators via a global network of offices and Live Dealer Studios thus allowing a localised service to their clients.

Ezugi’s system is designed to integrate a live dealer’s video feed with multiple operators’ websites, languages, and currencies. Ezugi offers real-money revenue generating live games such as Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Over the Table (OTT) and Lottery as well as RNG games and mini-games.

For more information, visit www.Ezugi.com

