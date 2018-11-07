Wynn Signature Series to award almost $700k in prize money

POKER

Now’s the time to get ready for one of the final poker tournaments of the year. Wynn Las Vegas will hold its Wynn Signature Series starting later this month and has $695,000 in total guarantees up for grabs. It will be the perfect opportunity to add some extra cash to the budget ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

The series gets underway on November 28 and runs through December 10. There will be a total of 11 events, including two Senior’s tournaments, bounty events, NLHE, Pot-Limit Omaha and a Short Deck Ante-Only event. The kickoff event will be one of the Senior’s events, offering a guarantee of $50,000 against a buy-in of just $550. The second Senior’s event has a buy-in of $400 and a guarantee of $25,000. It will take place on Wednesday, December 5.

There are two impressive NLHE events scheduled for the series. One will run from November 29 to December 2 and has a guaranteed prize pool of $250,000 with a buy-in of $600. The other will take place December 6-8 and has a guarantee of $150,000 against a buy-in of $600, as well.

Wynn will hold five satellite tournaments that will give players the opportunity to win their way into the two $600 buy-in NLHE events. Four of the satellites have a buy-in of $120 and will be held November 28 and 29, and December 5 and 6. The fifth has a buy-in of $180 and will be held on November 30.

Here’s the complete schedule so you can mark your calendars now:

Date Time Event Guarantee Buy-in Wed 28 Nov 11:00 AM NLHE Seniors (50+) $50,000 $550 Thu 29 Nov 12:00 PM NLHE Day 1A $250,000 $600 Fri 30 Nov 12:00 PM NLHE Day 1B $250,000 $600 Sat 1 Dec 12:00 PM NLHE Day 1C $250,000 $600 Sun 2 Dec 12:00 PM NLHE $5,000 Survivor $50,000 $550 Mon 3 Dec 12:00 PM NLHE $30,000 $300 Tue 4 Dec 12:00 PM NLHE $30,000 $300 Wed 5 Dec 11:00 AM NLHE Seniors (50+) $25,000 $400 2:00 PM Pot Limit Omaha $20,000 $400 Thu 6 Dec 12:00 PM NLHE Day 1A $150,000 $600 Fri 7 Dec 12:00 PM NLHE Day 1B $150,000 $600 Sat 8 Dec 12:00 PM NLHE $50,000 $400 Sun 9 Dec 12:00 PM NLHE $3,000 Survivor $30,000 $300 Mon 10 Dec 12:00 PM Short Deck NLHE Ante Only $10,000 $300

