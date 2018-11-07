POKER

Wynn Signature Series to award almost $700k in prize money

BY Erik Gibbs ON November 07, 2018

Now’s the time to get ready for one of the final poker tournaments of the year. Wynn Las Vegas will hold its Wynn Signature Series starting Wynn Signature Series in December to award almost $700,000 in prize moneylater this month and has $695,000 in total guarantees up for grabs. It will be the perfect opportunity to add some extra cash to the budget ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

The series gets underway on November 28 and runs through December 10. There will be a total of 11 events, including two Senior’s tournaments, bounty events, NLHE, Pot-Limit Omaha and a Short Deck Ante-Only event. The kickoff event will be one of the Senior’s events, offering a guarantee of $50,000 against a buy-in of just $550. The second Senior’s event has a buy-in of $400 and a guarantee of $25,000. It will take place on Wednesday, December 5.

There are two impressive NLHE events scheduled for the series. One will run from November 29 to December 2 and has a guaranteed prize pool of $250,000 with a buy-in of $600. The other will take place December 6-8 and has a guarantee of $150,000 against a buy-in of $600, as well.

Wynn will hold five satellite tournaments that will give players the opportunity to win their way into the two $600 buy-in NLHE events. Four of the satellites have a buy-in of $120 and will be held November 28 and 29, and December 5 and 6. The fifth has a buy-in of $180 and will be held on November 30.

Here’s the complete schedule so you can mark your calendars now:

DateTimeEventGuaranteeBuy-in
Wed 28 Nov11:00 AMNLHE Seniors (50+)$50,000$550
Thu 29 Nov12:00 PMNLHE Day 1A$250,000$600
Fri 30 Nov12:00 PMNLHE Day 1B$250,000$600
Sat 1 Dec12:00 PMNLHE Day 1C$250,000$600
Sun 2 Dec12:00 PMNLHE $5,000 Survivor$50,000$550
Mon 3 Dec12:00 PMNLHE$30,000$300
Tue 4 Dec12:00 PMNLHE$30,000$300
Wed 5 Dec11:00 AMNLHE Seniors (50+)$25,000$400
2:00 PMPot Limit Omaha$20,000$400
Thu 6 Dec12:00 PMNLHE Day 1A$150,000$600
Fri 7 Dec12:00 PMNLHE Day 1B$150,000$600
Sat 8 Dec12:00 PMNLHE$50,000$400
Sun 9 Dec12:00 PMNLHE $3,000 Survivor$30,000$300
Mon 10 Dec12:00 PMShort Deck NLHE Ante Only$10,000$300

