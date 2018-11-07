Wynn Signature Series to award almost $700k in prize money

Now’s the time to get ready for one of the final poker tournaments of the year. Wynn Las Vegas will hold its Wynn Signature Series starting later this month and has $695,000 in total guarantees up for grabs. It will be the perfect opportunity to add some extra cash to the budget ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
The series gets underway on November 28 and runs through December 10. There will be a total of 11 events, including two Senior’s tournaments, bounty events, NLHE, Pot-Limit Omaha and a Short Deck Ante-Only event. The kickoff event will be one of the Senior’s events, offering a guarantee of $50,000 against a buy-in of just $550. The second Senior’s event has a buy-in of $400 and a guarantee of $25,000. It will take place on Wednesday, December 5.
There are two impressive NLHE events scheduled for the series. One will run from November 29 to December 2 and has a guaranteed prize pool of $250,000 with a buy-in of $600. The other will take place December 6-8 and has a guarantee of $150,000 against a buy-in of $600, as well.
Wynn will hold five satellite tournaments that will give players the opportunity to win their way into the two $600 buy-in NLHE events. Four of the satellites have a buy-in of $120 and will be held November 28 and 29, and December 5 and 6. The fifth has a buy-in of $180 and will be held on November 30.
Here’s the complete schedule so you can mark your calendars now:
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Guarantee
|Buy-in
|Wed 28 Nov
|11:00 AM
|NLHE Seniors (50+)
|$50,000
|$550
|Thu 29 Nov
|12:00 PM
|NLHE Day 1A
|$250,000
|$600
|Fri 30 Nov
|12:00 PM
|NLHE Day 1B
|$250,000
|$600
|Sat 1 Dec
|12:00 PM
|NLHE Day 1C
|$250,000
|$600
|Sun 2 Dec
|12:00 PM
|NLHE $5,000 Survivor
|$50,000
|$550
|Mon 3 Dec
|12:00 PM
|NLHE
|$30,000
|$300
|Tue 4 Dec
|12:00 PM
|NLHE
|$30,000
|$300
|Wed 5 Dec
|11:00 AM
|NLHE Seniors (50+)
|$25,000
|$400
|2:00 PM
|Pot Limit Omaha
|$20,000
|$400
|Thu 6 Dec
|12:00 PM
|NLHE Day 1A
|$150,000
|$600
|Fri 7 Dec
|12:00 PM
|NLHE Day 1B
|$150,000
|$600
|Sat 8 Dec
|12:00 PM
|NLHE
|$50,000
|$400
|Sun 9 Dec
|12:00 PM
|NLHE $3,000 Survivor
|$30,000
|$300
|Mon 10 Dec
|12:00 PM
|Short Deck NLHE Ante Only
|$10,000
|$300