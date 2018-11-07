Tokenization on BCH perfect for gambling operators

BITCOIN

In the past few of years, there have been several groups trying to create a cryptocurrency gambling token. Conceived with the promise of solving all the payment woes associated with doing business in a “high risk” industry. Some promised to increase in value, “just give us a lot of money now for our ICO, and in a couple of years, your gambling revenue will pale in comparison to the value these virtual golden nuggets.”

As we’re in the final two months of 2018, almost all of these ICOs for gambling-related coins have either gone bust or are barely hanging on life support due to lack of a tangible idea, poor management or a combination both. That goes for most ICOs, not just gambling coins.

One of the problems with the coins created through Ethereum’s ERC-20 token solution is that the groups hustling these Initial Coin Offerings were too focused on inventing the next bitcoin and tied their dreams pumping and dumping the coin before whatever clownish function it offered. Everyone wanted a Lambo, but nobody wanted to do the work to earn a Lambo. Investors soon wised up, and there was no more dumb money to be had, and that’s a good thing.

Our sister site CoinGeek.com announced a winner in their 5m pound BCH tokenization contest. A group, aptly named Tokenized, led by Jame Belding delivered a solution that will allow the creation of on-chain tokens for Bitcoin BCH, and it will enable companies and developers with real solutions for the gambling industry.

James Belding gave a sneak peek at the CoinGeek.com Miners Summit in Hong Kong last week, but don’t worry the white paper will be released soon, and you’ll have the opportunity to hear Belding speak on their token solution at the upcoming CoinGeek Week Conference in London this November. For tickets, please visit CoinGeekWeek.com.

For gambling operators and service providers, the new Belding Token Solution will allow the creation of a plethora of functional tokens for specific areas of the gambling industry.

Here are a just one examples but when people get their hands on the white paper, I’m sure ideas and applications will flow.

Fancy Name Casino could create ‘Fancy Name Tokens’ for their online gambling platform. The company could create five different denominations of the Fancy Name Tokens: a $1 chip, $5 chip, $10 chip, $20 chip and $50 chip all representing a 1:1 ratio with the face value of the token in their prefered fiat currency.

The casino would run their smart contracts to manage these tokens and would only be subject to the laws of the jurisdiction in which they resided. The casino could offer its players fiat in return for the redemption of the tokens or the equivalent in Bitcoin BCH.

For their players who reside in countries where the financial institutions won’t allow their citizens to send money to gambling associated bank accounts – they can route around the restrictions by buying FNC tokens from other gamblers on a secondary market or by buying BCH first and then purchasing the gambling tokens directly from Fancy Name Casino.

FNC would have an audited bank account that ensured they held enough fiat currency in reserve to back the gambling tokens to make sure the tokens had value on the aftermarket.

If FNC had a bank account that couldn’t interact with certain jurisdictions but could interact with other jurisdictions’ banking systems, then arbitrators could provide liquidity in the secondary market to route around the banking restrictions.

Depending on the jurisdiction, the tokens could allow a whitelisting and KYC restrictions to prevent the purchase of these tokens in areas where the casino doesn’t want to do business.

To find out more about the capabilites and possibilities of the new on-chain Bitcoin BCH token solution for the gambling industry I encourage operators to buy tickets for CoinGeek Week. It will give you a step ahead of your competition.

