Valetta / Malta, Riga / Latvia – SoftGamings is attending Sigma 2018 from 28th to 30th November at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’Qali. The solution provider will be ably represented by professional experts who epitomize uniqueness and quality. SoftGamings is a regular member of this important international forum, and this year the iGaming solution provider has a unique entity on display for all.

SoftGamings is a leading iGaming solution provider. And the professional team at SoftGamings are driven by innovations, and they utilize cutting-edge technologies to solve problems in the iGaming industry. The iGaming solution provider has an extensive portfolio that contains trendy products and solutions that chart the course for the industry.

SoftGamings’ API integration is comprehensive and encompassing. The leading iGaming solution provider has 40+ top game providers under a single integration. And with its Slots and Live bundles, casino operators can seamlessly integrate games and solutions from as many iGaming providers as they desire.

By attending the exhibition, you will get firsthand information about SoftGamings products and services, as well as unique White Label and Turnkey platforms that are well-structured to grow your business. Some of the other products include:

Unified API Integration

With SoftGamings’ unified API Integration, in particular its Slots and Live Bundles, you can integrate all providers’ games under a single Integration and single legal contract. Knowing fully well that integrating providers’ games separately could be very time-consuming – SoftGamings makes several packages of products available via single API integration. Ability to sign a single legal contract for all the providers also greatly reduces the time for go-live.

SoftGamings Casino Platform Solutions

SoftGamings Casino Platform is a modern, hassle-free technology for building a modern and feature-rich online casino with a comprehensive package of 40+ top game providers, 3000+ games in the portfolio, bonus & loyalty support, affiliate support, CRM, payment systems, licensing, bank accounts and more. With SoftGamings you get the truly turnkey, all-inclusive solution.

Sports betting solution

SoftGamings’ sports betting solution is based on the powerful BetRadar product. With this solution, you will get access to over 550,000 events per year and 80 sports types as well as SoftGamings feature-rich Front-end and customizable Bonus System. Some other exciting features include:

• One of the most advanced and popular odds engines

• Comprehensive sports coverage – probably best-in-class

• Fully customizable front-end, including ability to use a self-service model

• Multi-language, multi-currency support, including crypto-currencies

• Promotions, bonuses and free bets included

• Mobile-ready cross-platform solution

BonusSystem Standalone 2.0

At Sigma 2018, SoftGamings will reveal an upgrade to it BonusSystem – a modern, reliable, feature-rich standalone Bonus system that can be integrated with any casino site through a fully working API.

This SoftGamings BonusSystem provides Bonus, Loyalty, Tournaments and Achievements functionality through an API. With this Standalone system, you don’t need to get bogged down in long and extensive development of your own bonus and loyalty system, you get it as a neat, feature rich package.

BonusSystem Standalone 2.0 supports the following functionality:

• Loyalty and experience points

• Customizable user levels

• All single wallet providers supported, with full support for top game providers

• Support for all languages and all currencies out of the box

• Over 100 bonus parameters are fully customizable

• Tournaments and rakes, with over 50 parameters you can set up

• Achievements and gamification

• Custom functionality can be developed to fit your special requirements

• and much more

Vladislav Hveckovics, CIO at SoftGamings said:

“Our Bonus System Standalone 2.0 is the final result of years of development, and we make it fully open and customizable to our clients. I believe that using our Bonus engine will save a lot of effort to our clients. Now that we have launched a new version, it includes Sport bonuses and free bets update, out of the box support for 10 more game providers, separation of the bonus and real-money balances with performance optimization and literally hundreds of improvements. I can proudly say that all of our clients have been deeply impressed by the functionality on offer”.

Cryptocurrency Payment Solution

SoftGamings cryptocurrency is a modern, convenient and effective payment solution that is available for use in numerous online casinos all over the world. Adding our cryptocurrency payment solution to your system, you will upgrade your casino to move in tandem with the latest industry trends. Some of the benefits of this solution include:

• Support various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (and its clones), Litecoin, Etherium (and its clones and Ehtereum token-based currencies), etc.

• Swift and quick transactions

• Quick integration, almost instant account opening without lengthy due diligence

Artyom Ustinov, Head of White Label and Turnkey Solutions at SoftGamings, said:

“Be among the first companies to benefit from the reigning crypto-technologies we provide at SoftGamings. Visit our stand for us to thoroughly talk business. We make payment transaction convenient for all kinds of casino businesses with our comprehensive payment offerings.”

Meet SoftGamings at Stand S56

SoftGamings will be available in stand, S56, from 28th to 30th November at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’Qali to offer you maximum fulfillment and unending conference satisfaction.

Avail yourself the opportunity to be among the first set of persons to see the “Giant Megatron” live, as SoftGamings displays it at Sigma 2018.

About SoftGamings

SoftGamings is a B2B casino platforms provider and gaming systems aggregator. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, SoftGamings provides solutions demanded in the market and develops its own creative solutions – White Label, Turnkey, Self-Service, Bitcoin platform solutions, Bonus System Standalone, Sportsbook solution, Slots Bundle, Live Bundle and Casino Games Integration. SoftGamings’ strong IT team can also provide gamification possibilities, which is one of the major industry trends. Products portfolio includes 40+ gaming suppliers with 3000+ games. The company offers live dealer solutions from Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Ezugi, Authentic Gaming, Lucky Streak etc, slots from NetEnt, Microgaming, BetSoft, Endorphina, Habanero, Booming Games, WorldMatch etc, Betradar sportsbook solution, hosting, licensing and banking services. Over 100 clients use SoftGamings products and services since 2007.

