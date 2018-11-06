Betsoft Gaming renews commitment to Europe with Royal Spinz content partnership

PRESS RELEASES

6/11/2018 – Valletta, Malta – Further expanding its presence in the European market, Betsoft Gaming has signed a strategic content partnership with multinational online operator Royal Spinz.

Under the terms of the agreement, Royal Spinz gains access the full suite of Betsoft content: established favourites and exciting innovations from across the SLOTS3™ series, and the provider’s slate of popular table games.

A recent entrant to the online casino space, Royal Spinz has quickly built an enviable reputation in a range of different European markets. Offering 24/7 support in a multitude of different languages, and a suite of regional payment options, Royal Spinz is active in various countries across Central and Eastern Europe.

“As a rapidly-growing operator, Royal Spinz has worked incredibly hard to acquire and support players throughout Europe,” explains Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director for Betsoft. “Across many different jurisdictions, the company has built its reputation by providing the right variety of slot and table games, tailored to meet players’ demands. To continue this pace of expansion, and to satisfy content-hungry audiences in existing markets, Royal Spinz required a new content partner with the right quality and quantity of games, delivered according to a reliable roadmap. Betsoft were thrilled to able to meet all of Royal Spinz’ requirements.”

While the initial partnership between the two parties is comprehensive, the agreement also provides for the integration of further content over time. As new innovations and marquee titles like the upcoming Max Quest: Wrath of Ra are added to the Betsoft library, Royal Spinz will have the opportunity to add these to its regional portfolios.

“Our overriding commitment is to deliver the level of support, standard of content, and overall experience that keeps players coming back,” says Marsha Riley, a lead in Royal Spinz’ customer support division. “The calibre of content that Betsoft produce will allow us to meet and exceed expectations in our various markets, and we intend to use top-performing Betsoft titles as the cornerstones of raffles, leaderboards, and other player engagement initiatives now and in the future.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3™ banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGo™ collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the Shift™ environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft has held a Class 4 license with the Malta Gaming Authority since 2014. The company’s games and RNG are both independently certified in more than 15 different regulated markets, including Italy, Germany, and Romania.

