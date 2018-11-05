Pragmatic Play pens Kindred Group partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Kindred to roll out full range of Pragmatic Play products

5 November 2018: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers for video slots and live casino, has expanded its reach in regulated markets in a deal to roll out its content with Kindred Group.

Pragmatic Play products including its latest release Ancient Egypt Classic and the award-winning Wolf Gold will be made available to Kindred’s players via the operator’s multiple brands, including Unibet.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are very pleased that Kindred Group will be delivering our content to its customers, allowing them to further their online casino and gaming experiences with our engaging and diverse range of mobile-first products.

“Pragmatic Play aims to make every game exciting, innovative and immersive, with a broad appeal that all players can love, and we are excited to deliver our products to Kindred’s brands.”

Cristiano Blanco, Head of Gaming at Kindred Group, said: “Pragmatic Play’s products are a natural fit for us as we continue to offer players only the most engaging online casino games.”

David Robertson, Head of Casino at Kindred Group, said: “With Pragmatic Play regularly releasing new content, we look forward to an exciting and fruitful partnership.”

Pragmatic Play recently cemented its position as one of the market’s leading providers with the acquisition of live casino studio Extreme Live Gaming.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading multi-product content provider to the iGaming industry, offering innovative, regulated and mobile-focused gaming products. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled.

We strive to create the most engaging, evocative experiences for all our customers across a range of verticals, including slots, live casino, bingo and other games.

Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 100 proven HTML5 games, available in many currencies, 26 languages and all major certified markets. Our games generate a great deal of success for our clients and vast enjoyment for players in regulated markets globally.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

Comments