Make Your Move in “Movember” – GROW your business at BiG Africa for less

5 November 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa

Today, Eventus International discusses its massive “Movember” discount offers on sponsoring, attending and exhibiting at all their 2019 events, including the 6th Annual BiG Africa Supershow 2019.

The BiG Africa Supershow has always been the place to bring together Africa’s most highly respected gambling sector professionals. Since its inception 6 years ago, the show has helped groom the gambling sector in Africa into the thriving market that it is today.

After moving the BiG Africa Supershow from November 2018 to March 2019 earlier this year, Eventus International has received much encouragement from speakers and partners for making our move for the betterment of the industry at large.

To help you make your move in the gambling sector, Eventus International is offering MASSIVE “Movember” discounts that are guaranteed to “tickle your whiskers” in delight and grow your business in 2019 and beyond.

GROW your business for LESS:

● Receive 15% discount on Delegate passes for 2019 events

● Receive 10% discount on all Exhibitor and Sponsorship packages for 2019 events

Multiple event specials:

● Receive 20% discount on all Exhibitor and Sponsorship packages if you book for 5 or more events

● Receive 20% discount on Delegate passes if your book for 5 or more events

Eventus International takes pride in creating impactful agendas, devising only the best networking activities and bringing together the gambling sectors most prestigious professionals together at our events.

Register for the 6th Annual BiG Africa Supershow: https://www.bigafricasummit.com/registration

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Director

Eventus International

Email: loumari@eventus-international.com

Phone: +27829075850

About the event:

To say that Africa is an untapped market for the gaming sector would truly be an outdated statement. More and more operators join the competition every year, and Africa’s rapid increase in infrastructure development and internet access is connecting the continent like never before, which is creating even more opportunities for the rise of new stakeholders.

As the market becomes ever more competitive every day and as the latest advancements in technologies evolve and change the market, the need for all stakeholders to stay up to date on current affairs and make use of cutting edge solutions to market challenges becomes even more necessary every day.

Eventus International has spent the entire year researching solutions to these challenges and finding the latest, most cutting-edge advancements world-wide at our events such as: SPICE India, Sports Betting East Africa, Sports Analytics Africa, Cyprus Gaming Show, Artificial Intelligence Malta, Sports Betting West Africa, and the Scandinavian Gaming Show to bring them all together for a massive exchange of ideas.

Prepare for the biggest gaming industry gathering of the year as we bring back some of our show’s most knowledgeable and respected stakeholders for the BiG Africa Supershow 2018! The programme has been designed to give all African stakeholders from all aspects of the industry the skills necessary to remain competitively strong and utilize new technologies to keep your players entertained for in 2019.

• Benefit from wide scale economic reports about the African gaming sector

• Gain insight into gaming activities from across the continent from Africa’s most respected regulators

• Be advised on exactly which gaming technologies work best for your region

• Effectively understand the needs and wants of African punters

• Take part in a masterclass and learn how to extend player life cycles

• Ask Africa’s betting and iGaming icons for advice on any gaming related topic

• Grow your network of gaming sector professionals

• And Many more!

Bookmakers, casino operators, gaming regulators, government associations, software solution providers, affiliate marketers, fintech companies and leading stakeholders in the gaming sector are all going to be there, and you should too!

Register: https://www.bigafricasummit.com/registration

Contact Eventus International’s Marketing Director; Lou Mari Burnett to find out how Eventus International can raise your profile in the African Market.

