Jeremie Kanter joins SBTech as Chief Compliance Officer

Highly experienced gaming executive hired to continue raising award-winning standards across new and existing markets

5th November, 2018 ­­– Leading sports betting and gaming technology supplier SBTech has hired highly experienced gaming executive Jeremie Kanter as its new Chief Compliance Officer.

Kanter has more than 14 years’ B2B and B2C experience in the gaming industry across senior compliance, regulatory affairs, product development and operational roles. He has spent most of his career with Playtech, including managing the company’s B2C and network services compliance function.

Based on the Isle of Man alongside, and reporting to, SBTech CEO Richard Carter, Kanter will be responsible for continuing to grow and maintain the high standards of compliance across SBTech’s global business including the wide range of new and existing markets in which it supplies its leading products and services.

As SBTech’s Chief Compliance Officer he will manage, enhance and implement new and existing tools, procedures and processes to ensure the sustainability of the business model across its entire product portfolio, engaging with international regulators to both strengthen and expand the company’s global regulated market presence.

Richard Carter, CEO, SBTech, said: “Jeremie is a fantastic addition to the senior team and I’m delighted to be able to bring hm on board. His experience in setting the highest standards possible, his meticulous approach to encouraging and implementing best practice and navigating some of the most complex issues in the industry will be vital as we continue to launch in newly regulated and regulating markets.”

Jeremie Kanter, Chief Compliance Officer, SBTech, said: “I’m thrilled to join SBTech and already know the team well following many years in the industry. SBTech already sets the benchmark when it comes to compliance and I’m looking forward to the challenge of raising those standards to an even higher level across the business’s leading technology, tools and processes.

“Compliance is an enabler to sustainably and significantly growing the business and achieving even more success, and I’m very excited with the plans the company has for the future.”

SBTech further strengthened its position as the leading provider of betting and gaming solutions in regulated markets by winning the prestigious Innovation of the Year prize at the Gambling Compliance Global Regulatory Awards 2018.

Recognising the most forward-thinking companies that are best prepared for the impact of new regulations, judges said the award was a credit to the work SBTech has carried out in implementing innovative processes to enhance compliance across regulated jurisdictions and its operator network.

