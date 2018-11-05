The inaugural European Gaming Congress (EGC) records a huge success at it debut, new destination announced for 2019

PRESS RELEASES

Transylvania – 5th of November 2018 – The inaugural European Gaming Congress took place last month on the 16th of October in Ljublana and has recorded a significant success for European Gaming Media and Events.

European Gaming Congress (EGC) is the newest conference in the portfolio of the company and targets a broader audience in the Europe with panel discussion covering all the region’s markets.

“We are really happy with the turnout and the feedback we received from the attending operators, service providers and experts of the industry. We designed EGC to complement our already established events in the Baltic, Scandinavian and CEE regions. The conference is here to stay and we look forward to exploring its new destination in 2019 which was voted via a survey by the industry.“ commented Zoltán Tűndik, Founder, Co-Owner and Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events.

As mentioned earlier, the conference took place at Grand Union Hotel Ljubljana on the 16th of October and based on the results of the post event survey, the 2019 edition will be held in Milan, Italy.

You can Pre-Register here.

To view the photo gallery from the event, follow this link.

To gain access to the recordings of the panel discussions, please contact zoltan.tundik@europeangaming.eu or betty.tundik@europeangaming.eu

Testimonials from the attendees:

“The inaugural European Gaming Congress in Ljubljana is a boutique event that brings together experts from all over Europe to exchange experiences from different countries as well as to develop thoughts and knowledge in various areas of gaming law. Great experience with wonderful people!” – Dr. Alexandra Körner (Senior Legal Associate at MME Legal AG)

“The inaugural European Gaming Congress in Ljubljana was an extremely informative and well organized get-together of gaming and gambling professionals. The European Gaming Media team have managed to pull together a great mix of professionals in a very accommodating and enjoyable location. OSM Solutions will definitely return for the 2019 congress.” – Martin Stöfler (Co-Founder at OSM Solutions)

“Another exciting event in the igaming industry. European Gaming Congress, taking place in a beautiful city of Ljubljana, proved to be another successful occasion organized by Zoltan and his colleagues. For me personally, the event provided valuable information about the current status quo in regulated markets and shared insights into the compliance issues many of my industry colleagues have been facing. The programme was superb, with an impeccable selection of high profile speakers and well-thought-out panel discussions. Can’t wait for the 2019 edition!” – Lucia Chmeľová (Compliance Manager at Tom Horn Gaming)

“Excelent insight into the Balkan market particularly on the Slovenian market” – Michael Karamanlis (Legal Counsel at Stoiximan.gr and Betano)

“EGC Ljubljana was a great opportunity to get relevant information from various markets and to meet numerous professionals across the Europe.” – Zoran Puhac (Secretary-General at EOGL)

“Good cozy event – not too big and just right to be able to meet and speak with everybody. I saw many new faces and still didn’t manage to get acquainted with everyone.” – Kate Romanenko (Head Of Sales at Evoplay Entertainment)

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

• CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

• CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

• Prague Gaming Summit

• Mare Balticum Gaming Summit

• Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards

• EGC (European Gaming Congress)

• VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

Comments