BetConstruct announces the launch of its blockchain solution Fasttoken

On November 1 – 2 during the Malta Blockchain Summit BetConstruct presented its blockchain technology-based solution Fasttoken.

Fasttoken is the first all-in-one, fully decentralized and Ethereum based blockchain solution, which provides 100% transparency, security and fairness to all involved parties – players, game providers, operators and affiliates. The system is built on a user-friendly interface, which ensures its simplicity and availability.

“As a result of more than 15 years of experience in the iGaiming industry and our work, we have gained hundreds of loyal partners, many of whom are already preparing to recognize Fasttoken as their cryptocurrency,” said Vigen Badalyan, founder and CEO of the company.

BetConstruct’s cryptocurrency project Fasttoken gives a possibility to perform a variety of transactions within the vast network of BetConstruct, that is to make transfers, run blockchain applications, as well as use them for the overall gaming package available on the company’s and partner’s websites. Blockchain Casino, which is a completely innovative solution on the market, will soon be available for the offer.

