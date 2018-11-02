G2E Asia wins 2018 Outstanding Trade Exhibition Award at AFECA Asian Awards

PRESS RELEASES

Macau, November 2018 – Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia received second place in the category of “Outstanding Trade Exhibition” award by the Asian Federation of Exhibitions & Convention Associations (AFECA). The 4th AFECA Asian Awards announced its 2018 recipients on October 24 at the Korean International Exhibition Center (Kintex) in Goyang City, Korea.

G2E Asia, a UFI-approved event, is a globally renowned, one-stop destination sourcing platform for gaming and entertainment decision makers and suppliers. Presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by Reed Exhibitions, the three-day event takes place each year in Macau. G2E Asia 2018 presented over 220 exhibitors showcasing the industry’s most cutting-edge products, services and technologies across a 33,000-sqm interactive show floor. The expo also welcomed more than 16,358 visitors from Asia and abroad, a 17 percent increase from the previous year.

“It is an utmost privilege to be recognized by AFECA as an outstanding trade exhibition,” said Josephine Lee, chief operating officer of Reed Exhibitions Greater China. “Our teams work tirelessly with the Macau government bodies. Thank you for continued support from Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau of Macau SAR Government, Macao Government Tourism Office and Macao Trade and

Investment Promotion Institute and our facility host, The Venetian Macau Resort Hotel to cultivate G2E Asia into a show that delivers an exceptional experience for our attendees and exhibitors. This honor recognizes our collective year-round efforts and lends further momentum as the Asian and global gaming stakeholders strive to learn, grow and connect as an industry during gaming’s continued evolution and growth.”

The annually held AFECA Asian Awards, celebrates the pursuit of excellence and high standards of exhibitions, conferences and events in the exhibition and convention industry, while also recognizing platforms that successfully demonstrate and share industry know-how in today’s competitive regional and global markets.

This year, AFECA honored excellence in six industry-spanning categories, namely “Outstanding Trade Exhibition,” “Outstanding Consumer Exhibition,” “Outstanding Convention / Congress,” “Outstanding Service” and “Outstanding Venue,” in addition to the annual “AFECA Young Professional Award.”

Award criteria, reviewed by a carefully selected panel of judges representing government, academia, tourism and the MICE industry. The award for Outstanding Trade Exhibition encompassed five key areas, including overall exhibition profile, business generation, innovation, sustainable practices and overall impact.

More information on AFECA events and annual awards can be found at https://www.afeca-events.org/.

The 13th edition of G2E Asia, the marketplace for the Asian gaming and entertainment industry, will be returning to the Venetian Macao on May 21 -23, 2019.

For further information or enquiries about G2E Asia 2019, visit www.g2easia.com.

ABOUT G2E ASIA

G2E Asia is the international gaming trade show and conference for the Asian gaming industry. Organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibition, G2E Asia made its debut in 2007, defining itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming –entertainment industry.

About the American Gaming Association

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organizer, with over 500 events in 30 countries, and a staff of 3,900 exhibition specialists. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of the RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.

