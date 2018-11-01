SBTech first to offer Yourbet basketball ‘Betbuilder’ following start of NBA season

PRESS RELEASES

Fully personalised product gives players millions of combinations to build unique bets across a vast number of markets

1st November, 2018 ­­– Leading sports betting and gaming technology supplier SBTech has launched the highly innovative Yourbet Betbuilder product to coincide with the start of the new NBA basketball season.

SBTech is the first provider to offer a bespoke Yourbet Betbuilder product for basketball in either Europe or the US. The product follows swiftly on from the successful launch of SBTech’s soccer equivalent, which has scored glowing match reports from operators and players.

SBTech’s Yourbet feature enables customers to fully personalise their sporting experience by building their own bets using real-time odds calculations based on their selections.

SBTech’s easy-to-use, intuitive mobile-first front-end design gives players the ultimate betting experience, enabling customers to combine hundreds of options across any game. This includes a host of market combinations to suit any type of sports bettor such as overall match winner, over/under points and first quarter winner.

The flexible SBTech sportsbook platform provides operators with highly configurable settings on which leagues and events they want to incorporate the Yourbet feature. This includes bespoke limits, giving them complete control over product localisation.

SBTech’s proprietary Betbuilder technology connects directly into an operator’s sportsbook platform, removing the need for third-party integrations.

Greg Karaolis, Head of Product Innovation, SBTech, said: “I’m delighted Yourbet is live and available on basketball for both pre-match and live betting. We are the only B2B platform provider with our own proprietary technology powering the service for our partners.

“With no operator having a ‘Betbuilder’ type product for basketball in either Europe or the US, SBTech operators now have a real opportunity to stand out in their markets. Coupled with the player props SBTech offers on points, assists and rebounds, the SBTech basketball product is market-leading on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Yourbet is available both for pre-match and live betting, providing soccer and basketball bettors with an unlimited number of in-game combinations. This gives European, and a growing US live betting audience, the control and choice to create any bet.

Yourbet is the latest in a series of innovative SBTech features launched in 2018, including live bet recommendation engine Action Betting, next-generation Cash Out feature Add2Bet, pre-match and live player props, and Pulse Bet, a revolutionary in-play product that offers progressively rising payouts on live selections.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

James Bennett

+44 (0) 20 3586 1982

james@squareintheair.com

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with over 1,000 employees in 8 offices worldwide. Since 2007, the group has developed the industry’s most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving licensees in over 15 regulated markets.

SBTech’s clients include many of the world’s premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casinos, horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The group supplies superbly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for speed to market and exceptional configurability, supported by the best business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its seamless Sportsbook, the Chameleon360 iGaming Platform, Managed Services, on-property Sportsbook and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all touchpoints: online, mobile and retail.

Backed up by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, regulatory compliance, AML and KYC procedures, acquisition and CRM, SBTech’s partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and peak profitability.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

Comments