River iGaming makes way for new commercial deal with Nolimit City

Rising star in the industry, River iGaming, partners with Nolimit City

Another deal announcement by the Sweden-Malta based software provider which come after recent news of celebrating their 5-year birthday. Nolimit City wins new friends and becomes popular for the innovative and fresh product suite which stands out in the busy market place, continuing a constant pace of growth and a drive for excellence.

The agreement established with River Game Operations (operative division of River iGaming) will see both parties join forces within their early days, although it goes without saying that both have already secured themselves in a prominent position – garnering respect from industry peers and competitors alike.

River iGaming have kicked in the door and introduced new rules to the rulebook. They started the year on a high-note by establishing an exciting brand that goes by www.vegascasino.com, also achieving an MGA license in the process. Not being enough for the ambitious company, they have acquired 70 per cent stake in the UK online casino B2C business of Gaming Realms and established an immediate presence in the UK market. This is only the beginning for River iGaming, but they promise to push boundaries and constant innovate and build new brands – Nolimit City games will be made available on their leading site and their players will enjoy titles such as; Dungeon Quest, WiXX, Hot Nudge and Tesla Jolt.

Malcolm Mizzi, Head of Sales at Nolimit City, added: “The moment I realised what a great team of skilled and experienced individuals is running their show over at River iGaming, I immediately knew that we need to be working with them. It is with immense pleasure that we announce this deal and will have the opportunity to grow together”

Ismael Diagne, Chief Operating Officer for River iGaming, stated:“Finding the right partner and be able to work closely together is key to us! We’re thrilled to join forces with an innovative casino provider like Nolimit City as they will undoubtedly strengthen and bolster our overall gaming proposition to the market place.”

About Nolimit City

Nolimit City is a Stockholm-based online casino platform and game developer, offering high-quality content and services to operators around the world. The company has designed and developed its platform in-house from the ground-up; delivering a strong and powerful engine that can take large volumes of play and social interaction in its stride, on both desktop and mobile. It is coupled to an innovative back office and bonus toolbox, providing a one-stop shop for our partners. It is hugely flexible, and can be tailored to individual operator requirements and needs. We employ some of the smartest minds and artistic talents in the industry; people passionate about gambling and technology. They have helped us to create a portfolio bursting with fun and engaging games for both casino and lottery operators, including Oktoberfest, Space Arcade, WiXX, Kitchen Drama: BBQ Frenzy/Sushi Mania and Bet on Poker.

