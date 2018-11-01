BtoBet recognised as ‘in-play betting’ industry leader

PRESS RELEASES

• Company scoops Starlet Awards’ “In-play betting software of the year”

BtoBet has scooped the “In-play betting software of the year” award at this year’s Starlet Awards, further cementing its role as one of the major sportsbetting platform providers in the iGaming industry.

The awards celebrate the best providers in the B2B supply chain, with a panel of industry experts having a hard time in making the right considerations amongst the wide range of innovative solutions featured throughout the course of the year. The “In-play betting software of the year” nomination was particularly hotly contested with a number of industry leaders vying to take top spot.

Commenting on the international recognitions that keep pouring in regards to BtoBet’s portfolio of iGaming platforms, features and solutions, Chairman and CEO Alessandro Fried stated that all the esteemed acknowledgements are testimony to the highly advanced software at the core of the company’s technologies. “Being considered as leaders in our field not only fills us with pride, but also spurs us in furthering the development path undertaken, and providing the best solutions to our partners and the best experience to their players.”

Fried also stated that this award is further corroboration of the vast quality, talent, and commitment of all the teams working behind the scenes at BtoBet’s network of offices around the world.

BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained at the forefront in these advanced environments, compared with the more recent gambling industry, allows BtoBet to be visionary with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre. Visit our site on: www.btobet.com

