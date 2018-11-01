BetConstruct shares insights into its online casino setup at Macau Gaming Show

PRESS RELEASES

On November 13-15 BetConstruct attends annual Macau Gaming Show 2018 where the software provider will present the latest developments of its gaming and betting products portfolio.

With a “New Era—Innovative Technology & Intellectual Entertainment” theme this year, Macau Gaming Show is one of the biggest Asian one-stop platforms for industry insiders from all over the world. Joining the expo BetConstruct will be demonstrating the developments in the areas of the company’s intense focus in 2018.

Sportsbook continues to be the major betting product of BetConstruct with industry-leading monthly coverage of 30,000 live matches. Knowing the growing interest towards eSports in Asia, we also follow the tendencies and include 15 types of eSports in our live betting with 9,000 + exclusive live events covered monthly. Our Virtual Sports was enhanced with Virtual FootBall Penalty Kicks offering now overall 3,000+ daily events.

As for gaming products, our Live Casino has undergone extensive improvements this year. At our spacious Stand AJ28, all visitors can take a glance at our live dealer games at a table right from BetConstruct in-house built studio. For the Asian land-based casinos we have a highly profitable offer suggesting to extend the physical presence of their brand to online with our solution. During the expo, we will share all the insights into our offer and the details of the setup which will make it possible for land-based venues to have the online version of their casinos.

Register Button

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers around the globe.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

Comments