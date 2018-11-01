Aleksandar Dimitrov joins Luckbox as head of sportsbook

PRESS RELEASES

Esports betting start-up Luckbox has appointed Aleksandar Dimitrov as Head of Product – Sportsbook.

Aleksandar, whose previous roles included head of product at Lottotech and poker product manager at Playtech, will work closely with Luckbox’s development team in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Aleksandar has more than 15 years’ experience in the software industry, 10 of which came in the gambling sector and an important part of his role will be honing the esports-specific elements of Luckbox’s sportsbook offering.

Aleksandar said: “Luckbox is a company, which is involved in all the areas I am really passionate about – gambling, software, gaming and crypto.

“The team in terms of talent and experience is simply amazing. Throw in the ambition that we have and our vision for the product and the market, and you can’t be anything else than pumped with excitement and motivation.”

Like his new colleagues, Aleksandar has a long-standing passion for gaming and esports.

He said: “I started actively being part of the gaming community back in 1999, with StartCraft, following the international and domestic scene. I knew every pro player, his style of play, his statistics, achievements, favourite and worst maps, good and bad matchups and followed all the rumours and gossip.

“I was part of the admin crew of the biggest esports portal in Bulgaria back in the day, working on content such as articles and interviews and I also played as part of a Counter-Strike team with, unfortunately, limited success.

“And then there is the countless hours spent on Dota, LoL, Quake and Imperia Online, which I played for hours on end for years.”

Isle of Man-based Luckbox has strong focus on integrity and will comply with top-tier licences to help bring credibility and trustworthiness to the esports betting space.

Luckbox holds a full gambling licence in the Isle of Man – among the world’s strictest jurisdictions – and this week announced membership of the Esports Integrity Coalition. The Luckbox platform is aiming for full launch in early 2019.

Luckbox’s Chief Product Officer, Boris Mihov, said: “We’re working hard to build the strongest possible team – not only in terms of talent and experience but also passion for and understanding of esports.

“Finding someone to manage our sportsbook is a big part of the puzzle for us and to get someone of Alex’s caliber is just fantastic for our company and the rest of the team.”

About Luckbox

Luckbox was founded by former PokerStars colleagues Lars Lien and Mike Stevens and was supported by cryptocurrency contributors via a crowdsale in April 2018.

Preparing for launch in 2019, it is being built by a team combining vast experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players unique and highly social platform to engage with their favourite games, including CSGO, Dota 2 and League of Legends.

Real Time Games Holding Limited – the company behind the Luckbox brand – now holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Gaming Supervision Commission.

Contacts

Luckbox James McMath

Felix Charles

Comments