Commerce Casino to introduce Jacked Stack tournament at the LAPO

The Los Angeles Poker Open (LAPO) is right around the corner. The tournament series, which was organized by Matt Savage and Justin Hammer, will be held at the Commerce Casino in California from November 2-18 and is already set to feature a number of high-profile events. Adding to the excitement will be a new option—Jacked Stack.

Jacked Stack is a completely different poker animal, unlike anything seen before. The tournament will be held November 6-10 and offers a $240 buy-in with a starting stack of 50,000 chips. The addition of a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool will make it particularly appealing.

Blinds start at 100/200 with a big blind ante of 200. For the first ten levels of the tournament, levels will increase every 20 minutes, followed by 30-minute increases.

Multiple flights can be entered, but only the largest stack will be carried over to Day 2. If a player progresses to Day 2 in more than one instance, each stack that is removed from the action will be awarded a min-cash.

Savage indicates that the tournament was created based on player feedback. He said that many players have been wanting to see deeper stacks and better structures. Jacked Stack is reportedly the perfect solution.

Hammer added, “I am so jacked to run the Jacked Stack. Players are going to love it because there’s so many chips!”

For the rest of the series, there are a number of high-profile events. The Kickoff Event on November 2 will offer a $50,000 guarantee against a buy-in of $175. There will also be Triple Stacks, bounty events, Pot-Limit Omaha, Omaha-8/Stud-8, HORSE and Omaha Hi/Low.

On November 12, the “NLHE 6 Hours and Time’s Up Bounty” tournament will kick off. This event features a buy-in of $150 with players receiving 25,000 chips. A total of 13 levels of 15-minutes each will be played, followed by five 20-minute levels. When the 18th level is over, 15 more hands will be played. At that time, the player with the most chips wins, and one in eight players will be paid out.

The Main Event offers a massive $500,000 guarantee. The buy-in is $1,100 and will offer three starting flights. Multiple flight options are available, but only the largest stack can be carried forward to Day 2. Satellite tournaments for a Main Seat event will be held throughout the series and each will offer from three to 10 seats.

In addition to taking top prize, the winner of the Main Event will also be given entry into the LA Poker Classic Main Event next year. That entry is worth $10,000.

The entire LAPO schedule can be found on the Commerce Casino website.

