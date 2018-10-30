PRESS RELEASES

The second edition of the premier gaming conclave of India, namely the Strategic Platform for iGaming Conference & Exhibition (SPiCE), is set to be held on 26th and 27th February 2019, at the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, located in Miramar, Panaji.

The two day conference and exhibition, hosted by Hong Kong-based Eventus International, will be held at the serene Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, which is strategically located close to the capital city of Panaji, with easy access to the offshore and onshore casinos of the state.

The event will see eminent experts and industry leaders brainstorm on the developments in the gaming and betting industry and the road ahead for the sector over the course of two days.

A SP’iCE’ Breaker Networking Drinks will be held on the eve of the event, i.e. on 25th February 2019 at the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, wherein the attendees will get an opportunity to discuss, deliberate and network over drinks while gazing out over the beautiful oceanic view of the Arabian sea.

After Day One of SPiCE 2019 (26th February), attendees will also see a fun-filled casino visit to Deltin Royale casino in the evening and a USD150 buy-in poker tournament as well as canapés and drinks for the all.

On Day Two (27th February), there will be a VIP Networking Event, namely Table Talk Dinner, wherein the VIP attendees of the event will be invited to gather over a 5-star three-course dinner and drinks.

The theme for the event is to promote Indian culture and therefore participants and speakers are encouraged to attend the conference in their best ethnic attire.

Yudi Soetjiptadi, Managing Director at Eventus International notes, “SPiCE is turning out to be the most anticipated gaming event in India and the response that we have received so far is truly overwhelming. We aim give a unique experience to all participants and also promote Indian culture, which is why we are encouraging all participants to come out in their best ethnic wear for the event. SPiCE will not just be a platform to network and exchange views, but also have a memorable and fun-filled experience in a serene environment.”

Eventus International is a highly professional, independent and global event producing company that specialises in gaming conferences and exhibitions; across Asia and Africa, attended by hundreds of senior delegates from the private and public sector. For more information on Eventus International, kindly visit – http://www.eventus-international.com/

SPiCE is scheduled to take place on the 26th & 27th February 2019 at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, India.

