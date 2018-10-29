Relax Gaming boosts platform with STHLMGAMING partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Provider’s games portfolio goes live on Silver Bullet

Malta, 29 October 2018 – Relax Gaming, the innovative casino games and platform supplier, has signed a deal with games developer, STHLMGAMING.

The fast-growing provider will make its content available to Relax Gaming’s clients through Relax’s proprietary Silver Bullet partner program.

Titles including Van Gogh, Stacks of Riches and Boost It will be rolled out as part of the deal.

Simon Hammon, CPO of Relax Gaming, said: “Growing our platform with the latest and greatest online casino content is our top priority, and in STHLMGAMING we have linked up with a provider that matches our ambitions.

“It is showing all the hallmarks of becoming one of the industry’s premier providers, and we are excited to be working with them.”

Jonas Byström, CEO of STHLMGAMING, said: “Relax Gaming offers an impressive and scalable online casino platform, and we are delighted to have made our games available to their clients for the first time via its Silver Bullet partner program.

“We are committed to delivering engaging games with clean presentation and intuitive gameplay, and we are sure they will prove popular with Relax Gaming’s partners.”

The agreement follows the continued growth of Relax Gaming’s global reach, following a series of deals with leading operators and providers.

