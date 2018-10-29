Patagonia Entertainment livens up platform with Vivo Gaming partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Monday 29th October 2018 – Patagonia Entertainment has agreed a content agreement with Vivo Gaming to integrate a fantastic selection of Live Dealer titles onto its iGaming platform.

This latest content partnership means Patagonia’s Latam-facing clients will gain access to Vivo Gaming’s market-leading interactive Live Dealer games.

These games include Live Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack and Live Dedicated Tables delivered from 4 studios across the globe on an all new HTML5 3.0 responsive game version.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Pedro B said: “Vivo Gaming’s Live Casino offering is outstanding and integrating the content will in-rich our platform. Live games will help us continue to grow throughout Latam.”

Leo Tinoco, VP for Vivo Gaming said: “We strongly believe this partnership will change Vivo Gaming’s presence in several LATAM markets, and then move towards other markets as we continuously work together to deliver the latest generation Live Dealer content in the most reliable way possible. Seeing these two companies working together will definitely be a plus for both operators and players.”



About Patagonia Entertainment



Patagonia Entertainment is a truly omni-channel iGaming platform servicing both new and established online and land-based operators. The company began life in Video Bingo game development and is still known for creating the most innovative titles on the market. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

About Vivo Gaming



Established in 2010, Vivo Gaming’s entrepreneurs brought in rich live dealer experience from the first days Live Casino was created. As a top leading online gaming software company with a growing portfolio of Live Dealer games and additional 3rd party section of RNG and sports betting products, Vivo Gaming provides top-notch gaming solutions for operators, aggregators, and land-based owners. With new versions of HTML5. 3.0 responsive front-end products released recently, Vivo Gaming continues to ensure it provides industry leading technology optimized through years of experience, as well as tailored boutique products and personal attention each client requires in order to offer the best solutions for all the online gaming markets.

