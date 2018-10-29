PRESS RELEASES

While the preceding nomination period brought us a list of ten finalists in three major AskGamblers Awards categories, the second phase is all about voting and getting one step closer to finding out who the winners will be.

As the AskGamblers Awards nomination period officially ended on the 30th of September,2018, it gave way to the voting phase. Namely, starting with the 1st of October, 2018 players have been able to cast a vote for their favourites in three major categories: Best Casino 2018, Best New Casino 2018 and Best Slot 2018.

The voting polls will be open until the 17th of January, 2018, when the winners will be announced live at a spectacular gala event in Belgrade, Serbia. Until then it will be possible to choose one out of 10 final contenders in each category, thus helping AskGamblers proclaim the best online casino in the iGaming industry, best new online casino and best online slot released in the year 2018.

To find out which casinos and slots are the finalists in the race and, more importantly, vote for your favourites in the three categories, make sure you visit the AskGamblers Awards voting page and have your opinion be heard. Good luck!

