IWG goes live with British Columbia Lottery Corporation

Canadian lottery integrates supplier’s portfolio onto its PlayNow.com portal

Monday 29th October 2018 – IWG, the world leader in supplying online, instant win games, has partnered with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) to provide the lottery with its entire portfolio of online instant win games.

Following an integration using IWG’s Progressive Play Remote Gaming Server (RGS), popular releases including the world-renowned Cash Buster series, Slingo and Monopoly are now live via web and mobile on the lottery’s PlayNow.com portal.

As part of the agreement, IWG will also develop bespoke content for BCLC, as well as deliver new games on a regular basis.

The partnership with BCLC highlights IWG’s growing presence within the North American lottery market, following similar launches with the Atlantic Lottery Corporation and Loto-Québec.

Rhydian Fisher, CEO at IWG, said: “Delivering our games to BCLC, one the most successful internet Lottery programs in North America, is an exciting move for us.

“This latest partnership further strengthens our position as a leading supplier of instant win games to the lottery sector, with players across the territory able to enjoy our content.”

Jason Lisiecki, Vice President of North America at IWG, said: “Through our RGS integration, BCLC players can now play our wide range of instant win games featuring a variety of themes, play styles and mechanics. Most excitingly, BCLC will have direct access to our new games as we continue to evolve and push our product offering.

“At IWG, we’re committed to working alongside our lottery partners to deliver online revenue growth alongside their successful retail offering and help raise funds for good causes.”

IWG has been a successful service provider and supplier of content to lotteries for over a decade, producing and delivering over 300 high quality instant win games on desktop and mobile, as well as offering valuable strategic and marketing support.

The Progressive Play platform currently delivers more than 60 games a year for its clients, with IWG investing in the RGS to integrate new and exciting features to improve its offering.

About IWG

IWG is a world leader in supplying online, instant win games to lotteries and commercial brands and platforms in the online gaming industry. It has over 15 years’ experience of making top selling, high quality instant win games and the strategic know how to make them work.

IWG has launched over 300 games that perform consistently at the highest level, engaging and retaining players while driving excellent results for customers. It has the knowledge to deliver a winning portfolio of games, the experience to make it grow and the sales figures and data to back this knowledge up.

IWG delivers an end-to-end solution covering all aspects of game development and portfolio management and a Remote Game Server (RGS) delivering content in multiple regulated jurisdictions from data centres in the UK, Gibraltar, Canada and North America. It has a broad library available via the RGS with games covering many proven themes and mechanics that can be developed into an ideal offering for a partner’s instant win portal.

