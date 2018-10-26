Yggdrasil signs new studio partnership deal with Fantasma Games

PRESS RELEASES

26th October, 2018 ­­– Innovative gaming solutions supplier Yggdrasil has announced Fantasma Games as its third studio partnership to join the YGS Masters program.

Fantasma Games is a young and exciting Stockholm-based studio with great game ideas and ambitious future plans. The partnership’s first games will be launched in 2019 using Yggdrasil’s proprietary promotional tools, BOOST®. The games will be made available to all Yggdrasil operators.

YGS Masters was launched in March this year with the aim of inviting leading independent games studios to develop titles on the Yggdrasil platform.

Stuart McCarthy, Head of Studio Partnerships at Yggdrasil, said: “We look forward to working with this talented team where we actively will be engaged in nurturing their creative ideas and bringing exciting new content to the market.

“We have been impressed with what we have seen on their roadmap and believe this cooperation will bring excellent added value to our clients. Combining Fantasma’s strong content with our extensive market penetration is a winning concept. This long-term relationship marks a great step for YGS masters as we continue to add world-class game developer teams to our program.”

Fredrik Johansson, CEO of Fantasma Games, said: “We are passionate about creating slots beyond gambling and that are heavily inspired by gaming. By joining the Yggdrasil Masters program we have a great opportunity to make our games even better and to expand our reach among the best operators in Europe. We are excited to begin this cooperation and to further develop our ideas with Yggdrasil as the leader in slot innovation. We are confident this will take Fantasma Games to new heights.”

About Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil is a provider of superior online gaming solutions for igaming operators. The business was founded in 2013 and has since emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers. Yggdrasil operates a highly scalable business model and covers three product verticals: Casino Slots, Table Games and Bingo, in addition to the business verticals: Yggdrasil White Label Studios, YGS Masters and Yggdrasil Dragons. Since its inception, Yggdrasil has embarked on a solid growth trajectory enabled by a strong corporate culture focused on innovation, creativity, quality and technology leadership. Yggdrasil is headquartered in Sweden and has offices in Malta (operational HQ), Poland and Gibraltar.

About Fantasma Games

Fantasma Games is a Stockholm based game studio founded in 2017 by Eric Holmberg, Johan Svensson and Fredrik Johansson. The company vision is to create slots beyond gambling. The games to come will provide an exceptional one-handed mobile gaming experience for the gambling industry.

