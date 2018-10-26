Sportsbet.io pays out 3.2BTC windfall on Live Casino

PRESS RELEASES

Watch: Live footage of player landing 3.2BTC windfall on Sportsbet.io

October 26th, 2018 – Sportsbet.io has paid out an impressive 3.2BTC (€18,000) to one lucky Live Casino player, once again demonstrating its reputation as a fun, fast and fair operator.

Implementing a bold strategy on Sportsbet.io’s Live Lightning Casino, the fortunate user struck the jackpot when the ball rolled into 28 black, landing him a sweet five-figure win.

The player initially deposited 0.03BTC then proceeded, with help from a friend, to randomly pick 15 numbers, doubling the stake each time before finally going all in.

Sixth-time proved a charm for this Sportsbet.io player when one of his numbers suddenly landed and the celebrations began.

Andre Villandberg, Casino Manager at Sportsbet.io said: “Live Casino has never been more popular, and this big win once again highlights just how fun, fast and fair our games are.

“Live Lightning Roulette is a really exciting option we offer on Sportsbet.io and this lucky player will be delighted he gave it a spin. It’s always great to see somebody win big and betting with BTC on our site means his winnings were withdrawn in a matter of minutes!”

Sportsbet.io originally made its mark on the sports betting industry as a Bitcoin-led sportsbook. However, players can now also use Ethereum, Euro and SOC coin to bet across some of the best markets 350,000 pre-match events and over 1,200 casino games on site.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of the Coingaming Group, Sportsbet.io is a leading bitcoin-led sportsbook operator.

Sportsbet.io has an expansive, quality betting product across all major sports and eSports, offering more than 350,000 pre-match events per year, as well as comprehensive in-play content. It also provides innovative markets such as player prop bets for soccer, American football and basketball, and is the only bitcoin-led sportsbook to provide live streaming across all major sports.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes amongst the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io .

